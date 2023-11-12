Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 1:41 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruce Williams - IR

John Merris - CEO

Somer Webb - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Chasen Bender - Citi

Sabrina Baxamusa - William Blair

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Brian McNamara - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Solo Brands Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today.[Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to Bruce Williams to begin. Bruce, Please go ahead when you are ready.

Bruce Williams

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss Solo Brands third quarter results, which we released this morning, and it can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.solobrands.com. Today's call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, John Merris; and Chief Financial Officer, Somer Webb. Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on current management's expectations. These may include, without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets or estimates, including regarding our anticipated financial performance, business plans and objectives, future events and developments, and actual results could differ materially from those mentioned. Those forward-looking statements also involve substantial risks and uncertainties, some of which may be outside of our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties, among others, are discussed in our files with the SEC. We encourage you to review these filings for a discussion of these risks, including our soon to be filed quarterly report on Form

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DTC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.