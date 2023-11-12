Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Eccogen Out-Licenses GLP-1 Agonist To AstraZeneca In $2 Billion Deal

Nov. 12, 2023 1:45 AM ETAZN, AZNCF, BNTX, BSX, SNTI
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Eccogene out-licenses global rights for its GLP-1 agonist to AstraZeneca in a $2 billion deal.
  • Biotheus sells ex-China rights for a bispecific antibody candidate to BioNTech for $55 million upfront.
  • WuXi XDC conducts a $500 million Hong Kong IPO to expand its manufacturing capacity for ADCs and bioconjugates.

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

Deals and Financings

Eccogene, a Shanghai-Boston biotech, out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for its novel small molecule GLP-1 agonist to AstraZeneca (AZN) in a $2 billion blockbuster deal (see story). Eccogene will receive $185 million upfront and up

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZN--
AstraZeneca PLC
AZNCF--
AstraZeneca PLC
BNTX--
BioNTech SE
BSX--
Boston Scientific Corporation
SNTI--
Senti Biosciences, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.