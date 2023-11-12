Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 1:42 AM ETTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg Chodaczek - Gilmartin Group

Tony Koblish - President and Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Cuca - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity

Matthew O’Brien - Piper Sandler

Michael Sarcone - Jefferies

Dave Turkaly - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TELA Bio Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Greg Chodaczek. You may begin.

Greg Chodaczek

Thank you, Justin, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, TELA Bio released financial results for the third quarter 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website. Joining me on today’s call are Tony Koblish, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Roberto Cuca, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company’s past and future filings with the SEC including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs, which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These factors may include, without limitation, statements regarding product development and pipeline opportunities, product potential, the impact of various macroeconomic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, recessionary concerns, banking instability and inflationary pressures, the regulatory environment, the introduction of new products or product enhancements by us or others including those which may be perceived to negatively impact the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TELA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TELA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.