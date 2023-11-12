Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boston Properties: Higher Rates And Lower Occupancy Are Significant Headwinds

Nov. 12, 2023 7:00 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.02K Followers

Summary

  • Boston Properties shares have lost over 30% of their value in the past year, reflecting the poor performance of the office REIT sector.
  • Higher interest rates have negatively impacted real estate valuations and reduced the appeal of dividend stocks.
  • The future of work and remote work may continue to put pressure on the office sector, making Boston Properties shares unattractive.

East Boston Waterfront Aerial Sunset

Planet Unicorn/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing over 30% of their value, sharing in losses seen across much of the office REIT sector. Higher interest rates have weighed on

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.02K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BXP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.