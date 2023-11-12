Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing In Skyworks: A Smart Move For Those Eyeing Growth And Value

Nov. 12, 2023 3:42 AM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • Skyworks Solutions is a leading RF manufacturer positioned to take advantage of growth in the 5G market.
  • The company's focus on broad markets, including IoT and automotive applications, offers potential for diversification away from the maturing smartphone market.
  • While the company's recent earnings report was lackluster, its strong free cash flow and sound balance sheet provide stability and potential for future growth.

Skyworks Solutions office nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is an American semiconductor company

Michael Vi

When I last wrote an article about the radio frequency ("RF") manufacturer Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) on February 05, 2021, I had a thesis that the 5G era had begun. And Skyworks would "live up to its promise as a

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.52K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWKS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SWKS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SWKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.