Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its third quarter 2023 results on July 27, 2023. This article updates my October 3, 2023, article. I have been following EGO's quarterly results on Seeking Alpha since January 2015.

As always, the recent quarterly earnings will be thoroughly examined using the same approach as in this article. The reason for this is the strong interest from those who support me and find value in the presentation's consistency from quarter to quarter.

1–3Q23 results snapshot and commentary

Gold output increased to 121,030 ounces (sold at 119,200 ounces) in 3Q23 from 118,791 ounces in 3Q22, or 10.6% more than the 109,435 ounces delivered in the previous quarter.

Olympias achieved a record-breaking output of 18,696 Au Eq. ounces in 3Q23, while all other mines performed exceptionally well, with the exception of a minor decline in Efemcukuru QoQ production.

With 119,200 ounces of gold sold, the third quarter of 2023 generated a record of $245.27 million in revenue.

EGO 3Q23 Highlights (EGO Presentation)

The company updated 2023 guidance ranges to reflect updated full-year expectations.

Gold production: 475K–495K oz, from 475,000 to 515,000. A drop of about 2+%. Cash operating costs have been lowered to $730–$780 per ounce sold. Total cash costs: also lowered to $830–$880/oz sold. AISC: $1,190–$1,240/oz sold. Growth Capital: $280–$305 million, including $160–$170 million in growth capital investment at Skouries. Sustaining Capital: Is unchanged at $114 to $139 million.

In the conference call, the CEO, Georges Burns, said:

Skouries capital is expected to be between $160 million to $170 million versus previous guidance of $240 million to $260 million. The reduction at Skouries is driven by a change in timing to award several contracts in order to optimize project execution, shifting of certain preproduction expenditures from 2023 to 2024 without impact to work progress or completion schedule.

In 3Q23, there was a net loss of $8.00 million, and the cash operating cost per ounce sold decreased significantly to $698 from $803 in 3Q22.

Below is the quarterly production per mine for 2Q23 compared to 3Q23.

EGO Gold Production per Mine 2Q23 versus 3Q23 (Fun Trading)

CEO Georges Burns said in the conference call:

Our performance continued to improve over the quarter with safe production of 121,030 ounces of gold. At Olympias, the mine delivered its best quarter of the year and the trend is positive with significant opportunity to make further improvements beyond where we are today. This is a site that is really seeing innovation and technology making a difference in productivity.

2: Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is tightly correlated to two important components for the company. The first component is the Skouries project being advanced with an expected gold and copper production in H2 2025, and the second is the gold price outlook.

2.1: The Skouries project

The project is advancing without any problems. Overall project process stands at 34% in 3Q23 and is expected to be ~48% by year end.

The Skouries mine is expected to produce 67 million pounds of copper and 140K Au Oz a year, with an anticipated $217 million in free cash flow over the first five years of operation.

EGO Skouries 3Q23 Presentation (Fun Trading)

2-2: The gold price outlook 2023-2024

I believe the gold industry is about to turn bullish, even if in the past few days we have witnessed a serious pullback.

In fact, EGO can produce strong free cash flow because the price of an ounce of gold is currently between $1,900 and $2,000.

However, the market is still hesitant to back this industry, as we have lately seen only a few little rallies on good days and mostly sell-offs on bad days. Still, things are going well and should get better soon. The market is waiting for the Federal Reserve to publicly announce that interest rates will stop rising in early 2024. This will be the start of a bullish turnaround for the gold industry.

EOG 1-Year Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

2.3- Conclusion

Therefore, using any weaknesses to accumulate EGO over the long run is essential. This accumulation should be used in conjunction with the LIFO approach for short-term trading to make this process considerably less risky and more profitable.

3: Stock Performance

As seen in the chat below, EGO has been performing well in 2023 and has increased by 49%. The stock has performed better than B2Gold (BTG), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), and Newmont Corp. (NEM), all of which have shown negative returns during a one-year period.

Eldorado Gold: Balance Sheet And Gold Production as of 3Q23: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 Total Revenues (metals sales) In Millions 222.07 239.88 227.35 235.74 246.01 Net Income in Millions -54.64 43.69 21.32 0.89 -8.00 EBITDA $ Million 73.82 93.96 105.28 111.87 115.47 EPS diluted in $/share -0.30 0.24 0.12 0.01 -0.04 Cash from Operating Activities in the Million 52.51 96.30 41.30 75.06 108.10 Capital Expenditure in Millions 73.98 86.69 72.27 86.23 114.60 Free Cash Flow in the Million -27.47 15.61 -30.90 -11.18 -6.60 Total Cash: $ Million 306.50 314.87 262.43 456.73 476.75 Long-term Debt in Millions 497.32 498.09 498.15 549.14 598.16 Shares outstanding (diluted) in millions 183.78 183.85 184.87 189.68 202.47 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 Production gold Au Oz 118,791 128,453 112,533 109,435 121,030 AISC in $/ounce sold 1,259 1,246 1,184 1,296 1,177 Gold Price in $/ounce sold 1,688 1,754 1,932 1,963 1,879 Click to enlarge

Part I: Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1: Revenues from metals sales were $245.26 million in 3Q23

EGO Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Note: Total revenues were $246.01 million in 3Q23.

Detail per metal:

EGO 3Q23 Revenue per Metal (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $245.26 million, up from $217.7 million in 3Q22 and up 7% QoQ.

The increase was mainly due to higher sales volumes at a higher realized gold price. Gains on derivative instruments and higher operating income from increased gold sales drove the decrease in net loss, with higher income tax charges only marginally offsetting the decline.

In the third quarter, the company posted a net loss of $8.00 million to shareholders, or $0.04 per diluted share (including discontinued operations). For the quarter, adjusted net earnings stood at $35 million, or $0.17 per share.

The gold sold in 3Q23 was 119,200 ounces at a gold price of $1,879 per ounce. The gold price average went down due to the Olympias' metal sale totaling only $1,716 per GEO.

EGO Gold Price History (Fun Trading)

2: Eldorado Gold's net debt increased to $121.4 million in 3Q23.

EGO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The overall cash amount for this quarter increased to $476.75 million from $306.50 million during the same period last year. Current liquidity is $593 million, as the graph below illustrates:

EGO Debt Situation (EGO Presentation)

One concerning element is that the shares outstanding diluted increased to 202.47 million in 3Q23, up 10.2% YoY. We will have to follow this count carefully.

3: The Free Cash Flow Was negative $6.60 million for The Third Quarter of 2023

EGO quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

The company calculates free cash flow, a non-GAAP quantity, differently. Without the Skouries investment, Eldorado Gold recorded a $30.0 million gain for 3Q23, or a negative $19.3 million, including Skouries. It is not similar to the generic Free Cash Flow, which subtracts CapEx from Operating Cash Flow.

EGO has a negative 33.07 million trailing 12-month generic free cash flow, with a negative $6.60 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Because of the Skouries mine, whose construction is projected to cost between $160 million and $170 million in 2023, the overall free cash flow is negative. We should anticipate more negative free cash flow in 2024 until the first half of 2025.

Part II: Gold Production Details For 3Q23

EGO Quarterly Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

1: Gold Equivalent Production

Gold output increased to 121,030 ounces (sold at 119,200 ounces) in 3Q23 from 118,791 ounces in 3Q22, or 10.6% more than the 109,435 ounces delivered in the previous quarter. See the chart above.

COO Joe Dick said in the conference call:

On our operating results, we produced 121,030 ounces of gold in the third quarter with a cash operating cost of $698 per ounce sold, a solid quarter, which positions us to remain on track to meet our guidance.

2: AISC was $1,177 per ounce in 3Q23, down from $1,259 per ounce in 3Q22

The AISC is immediately impacted by the production sold. AISC will most likely remain in the low 1,100s if EGO keeps increasing its output. At Olympias, cash operating costs per ounce were $885 in 3Q23, which is significantly more than the average of $698 per ounce indicated for all the producing mines.

EGO Quarterly AISC History (Fun Trading)

Technical Analysis And Commentary

EGO TA Chart (Fun Trading)

EGO forms an ascending channel pattern, with resistance at $11.60 and support at $10.58. The RSI is still high but descending. The ascending channel pattern is characterized by higher highs and higher lows and is considered a bullish trend, but it ends up with a bearish breakdown.

My suggested short-term trading strategy is to buy LIFO between $10.3 and $9.83, with potential lower support at $9.25, and sell EGO for around 50% of your position between $11.4 and $11.7, with higher resistance at $12.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.