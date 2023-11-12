Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings: A Solid Quarter Overall

Nov. 12, 2023 3:59 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), ELD:CA
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.61K Followers

Summary

  • With 119,200 ounces of gold sold, the third quarter of 2023 generated a record of $245.27 million in revenue.
  • Gold output increased to 121,030 ounces (sold at 119,200 ounces) in 3Q23 from 118,791 ounces in 3Q22, or 10.6% more than the 109,435 ounces delivered in the previous quarter.
  • The mid-point of the 2023 production guidance has been revised downward by about 2%.
  • I recommend buying EGO between $10.3 and $9.83, with potential lower support at $9.25.

Big shiny golden nugget on black coals, top view. Gold mine ore.

domnicky

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) released its third quarter 2023 results on July 27, 2023. This article updates my October 3, 2023, article. I have been following EGO's quarterly results on Seeking Alpha since

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.61K Followers
Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas. He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term EGO and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EGO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EGO
--
ELD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.