Li Auto: Decoupling From The EV Competition

Nov. 12, 2023 4:56 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)NIO
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Li Auto reported a 302.1% increase in electric vehicle deliveries in October compared to the previous year.
  • The company's vehicle margins increased Q/Q, defying the industry trend of falling margins.
  • Li Auto issued a very impressive forecast for Q4, indicating that it expects to sustain its current delivery growth.
  • Revenue estimates are trending up for Li Auto, falling for the EV competition.
  • Li Auto has the most attractive growth and risk profiles in the Chinese EV industry, in my opinion.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) crushed it in October with the delivery of 40,422 electric vehicles, showing an increase of 302.1% compared to the year-earlier period. While Li Auto is growing much faster than the competition, the electric vehicle maker also reported

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LI, XPEV, NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

