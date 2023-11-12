Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yamaha Motor Company (YAMHF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 4:07 AM ETYamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF), YAMHY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Yamaha Motor Company (OTCPK:YAMHF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 1:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Shitara Motofumi - Director

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for attending Yamaha Motor's Earnings Presentation for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023. I'll be serving as the MC. I am Khudabe [ph] from Corporate Communications. So first, I would like to introduce today's speaker. Our speaker is our Director, Motofumi Shitara. He will first make a presentation. And after that, we will have a Q&A Zoom session for the news media and then for the analysts. The presentation material is available on Yamaha Motor's web page.

So we now would like to start the presentation.

Shitara Motofumi

I am Shitara from Yamaha Motor. And thank you very much for attending this business results presentation for Yamaha Motor despite your very busy schedules. And I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your understanding and support for our daily businesses.

Now I would like to give you an overview of our business results. First, the third quarter key points. Please refer to Page 4. In the third quarter, we have achieved a record high sales and profit. Looking at our core businesses, we have seen an increase in shipment for our motor cycles as well as outboard motor of 200-horsepower and above in the marine business. However, in the robotics business, because of the slowdown in the Chinese economy, the impact was large, and we are still facing difficulties.

Now the outlook for 2024, business environment. Emerging markets, domestic demand, we expect to remain steady. The semiconductor supply situation has normalized, providing a tailwind for motorcycle premium model production. However, depending on the region, we may need to keep watch over the economic trends. Concerning cost, ocean freight and logistic costs went down and

