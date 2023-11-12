Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoundHound: Early Stage AI Player Ready To Break Out

Nov. 12, 2023 5:24 AM ETSoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.74K Followers

Summary

  • SoundHound, a lesser-known AI company, has seen its stock drop but presents a buying opportunity.
  • The company focuses on conversational intelligence and has strong growth potential in its primary end markets of vehicles and fast food/hospitality.
  • SoundHound has multiple routes to monetization, and blue-chip customers, and is expected to generate significant revenue growth in the future.
  • Valuation at <6x forward revenue is cheaper than many AI peers.

Concept image of a humanized version of the conversational AI chatbot . 3d rendering

mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

Rising interest rates have dulled this year's AI stock boom, and we're relatively grateful for that because it means we have the chance now to pick up shares of transformational companies off recent highs. SoundHound (

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.74K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOUN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOUN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.