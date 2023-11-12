jimfeng

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Jacobs has a strong business model, with significant scale and expertise across a range of industries. The business is positioned well to achieve increased growth in the coming years, as global infrastructure and sustainability spending increases.

We like the business due to its exposure to relevant social, economic, and humanitarian trends/challenges, with robust demand and the deepening of its relationship with clients.

Jacobs’ valuation gives us pause, with a gradual increase in trading multiples beyond its NTM FCF yield. We think the business is likely fairly valued.

Company description

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is a global provider of technical, professional, and construction services. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates in multiple sectors, including aerospace, defense, transportation, infrastructure, environmental, and more. Jacobs Solutions boasts a diverse client base, encompassing both public and private organizations.

Share price

behind Jacob’s share price performance has been modest during the last decade, although has lagged behind the S&P. This has been delivered through incremental financial improvement alongside commercial resilience.

Financial analysis

Jacobs' financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are Jacob's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Business Model

Jacobs offers a wide range of services, including engineering, design, environmental consulting, infrastructure development, project management, and construction. This diversity has been fostered via the development of its expertise internally and through acquisitions. This allows it to serve clients across various industries and thus widen its reach.

As the following illustrates, Jacobs’ revenue is highly diversified, with its largest segment comprising 51% of revenue.

This diversification extends to the company’s markets, with a broad use case for its services. Again, this allows the company to maximize its addressable market, giving it a long runway for growth.

The company has a strong focus on recruiting and developing a highly skilled team of professionals across various technical disciplines. This expertise is crucial and is a key reason for the company’s market position. As the following illustrates, Jacobs is a leader in the market, allowing its reputation to market itself globally.

A recent acquisition illustrating Jacobs’ investment in acquiring capabilities is its acquisition of PA Consulting, the UK-based innovation and transformation consulting firm. This combination will give Jacobs access to leading capabilities in responding to critical challenges, such as climate change, cyber, and many others. Jacobs on the other hand will give the business a platform from which to expand further with financial, commercial (cross-selling opportunities, etc) and operational (middle-management, etc.) support.

Jacobs places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental stewardship. It helps clients plan and execute projects that adhere to sustainable practices and regulatory requirements. This is a key growth industry, as social pressures and government legislation have contributed to increased investment within the industry. Jacobs is positioned perfectly to capture the growth in parallel, with many businesses requiring support to transition their business models. We expect this industry to grow well in the coming years as the importance of such things as protecting the environment becomes increasingly important.

In addition to Sustainability, we are seeing increased infrastructure spending globally. This is due to two key tailwinds. Firstly, emerging markets continue to spend heavily on developing their national infrastructure, with many countries, such as India and China, expanding beyond basic infrastructure to more complex (and in China’s case, global) projects. Furthermore, much of the West has chronically underspent for many years, inching closer to a substantial required increase as a response. The US has announced the IIJA (£1.2t spending), with many other Western nations also increasing spending. This will unwind over the coming decades, with Jacobs once again positioned perfectly to help businesses and governments navigate this process.

More broadly, many industries, including energy, transportation, and water resources, are experiencing rapid technological development, contributing to a growing number of complex projects. Jacobs' technical expertise and global reach make it a preferred partner for executing these intricate projects.

Through the development of its services and its expertise, Jacobs has developed strong ongoing relationships with its clients, with significant scope for increased projects in the coming years. Management is purposefully focusing on higher value solutions, seeking to accelerate its performance by more deeply ingraining itself in clients.

As the following data illustrates, the margins generated by Jacobs’ segments vary. CMS, in particular, is noticeably below the other segments and is weighing the company down given its size. This is not to necessarily a negative critique of the segment, as its demand is incredibly sticky and allows for strong relationships to be developed, from which cross-selling opportunities are presented.

Jacobs recently announced that it would explore spinning this segment out. The benefit of this is cash proceeds that can be used to reinvest in another segment (or M&A), as well as margin improvement for the wider group. We are supportive of this.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions present the potential for near-term headwinds, as inflation and interest rates contribute to softening demand and reduced investment. This contributes to a defensive attitude, with corporates reducing spending to protect margins and from this, a negative spiral.

Jacobs’ performance has been strong, with revenue growth of +12.4%, +6.4%, and +9.4% in its last 3 quarters. This company’s margins have slightly softened but with an uptick in Q3, we are seeing evidence to suggest the current level is defensible. The performance is a reflection of Jacobs’ diversified offering, allowing segments to offset each other. As an example, weakness in Divergent Solutions YoY is almost wholly offset by PA Consulting, while PPS and CMS reflect their resilient profile to grow incrementally. A resilient business model can be boring but during tough market conditions, the value is key to see.

Margins

Margins (Capital IQ)

Jacobs’ margins have trended up during the last decade, with EBITDA-M improving from 6% in FY13 to 8% in LTM Jun-23. This is an impressive accomplishment given CMS is weighing the other segments down, reflecting the potential for improvement should this segment be sold in the future.

Balance sheet & cash flows

Jacobs’ balance sheet is well managed, with a conservative debt balance and a balanced capital allocation strategy. Across the last decade, Jacobs has spent over $6b of cash on acquisitions, as well as a further c.$3.2b on distributions. Management is active in identifying and incorporating businesses to enhance the wider value proposition of the company. We consider M&A a key lever in the coming years, as industry consolidation and a focus on niche areas by smaller firms present opportunities for the company.

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting an increase in the company’s current growth rate, alongside margin improvement. Both forecasts appear reasonable in our view, as tailwinds and continued investment in organic development drive an improvement in trajectory. Further, we expect slightly better margin improvement should CMS be sold, otherwise a gradual uptick with increased higher value services.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Jacobs' growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (30 companies).

Jacobs performs modestly relative to its peers, with good growth showing, particularly over longer time periods. The company has significantly outgrown its peers on a revenue basis over 5 years (+10.6% delta) and an EBITDA basis over 3 years (+0.9% delta). This is forecast to continue in the coming year.

The company’s margins are less enticing, however. Jacobs’ EBITDA-M and FCF is noticeably below the average, as is ROE. Realistically, we do not see a route to wholly closing this gap.

Given growth is unlikely to be substantial, our preference will be for margins over growth. For this reason, we believe Jacobs should trade at a discount to its peer group.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

Jacobs is currently trading at 16x LTM EBITDA and 13x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

We are broadly supportive of a premium to its historical average, as this reflects the improved growth potential, increased scale, margin improvement, and development of its business model (incl. acquisitions). The degree of the premium looks slightly steep.

Further, Jacobs is trading at a discount to its peer group, namely 12% on a LTM EBITDA basis and 31% on a NTM FCF basis. As previously mentioned, a discount is justifiable, although we are unsure if the current level is sufficient, given the size of the margin delta.

As the following illustrates, Jacobs’ valuation has trended up in the last decade, while its FCF yield has traded flat. This reiterates the view that the stock looks slightly expensive, lacking upside.

We should note analysts are more bullish, with a target upside of 16%.

Valuation evolution (Capital IQ)

Final thoughts

Jacobs is a solid company with an attractive business model. We expect the business to benefit from industry tailwinds, as increased spending contributes to demand for its market-leading services. M&A and its current scale should mean its position is defensible, with broadly resilient revenue growth.

This said, the company’s performance relative to peers leaves a lot to be desired, as does its current valuation. We suggest investors interested in this stock remain patient.