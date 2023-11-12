Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High-Quality Dividend Growth Near 52-Week Lows: Pfizer Is Phenomenal

Nov. 12, 2023 5:47 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)NEE, ABT, APD, ADM, BMY, CVX, XOM, HON, JKHY, JNJ, KMB, LANC, MKTX, MRK, PEP, RMD, TXN, HSY, UPS1 Comment
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
691 Followers

Summary

  • A list of high-quality dividend growth stocks is identified based on proximity to 52-week lows.
  • Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ResMed, and NextEra Energy appear attractively valued based on Future and Historical fair valuations.
  • Pfizer appears to be a good investment opportunity due to its high quality, future growth projections, and sustainable dividend.

Pfizer Acquires Wyeth For $68 Billion

Mario Tama

Introduction and Background

I took advantage of the recent weakness in the market to add many high-quality dividend growers to my dividend growth portfolio. I don't always time investments perfectly, but by maintaining a watchlist of around 100 of the

This article was written by

DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
691 Followers
Why DividendRodeo? It's not the wild ride that investing sometimes provides that I'm addicted to, it's that rush that an ever-increasing flow of passive income provides. I do not have a financial background - my background is actually engineering - but I have been a self-directed investor for over 20 years.My investing approach is pretty simple. I believe in prudent living - striving to live an upstanding life of meaning well within my means, prudent working - working hard in my career to maximize value to my employer, and my opportunities for career progression, and prudent investing - investing in high quality instruments at reasonable valuations for the long term.Dividend growth investing fits me very well. I believe I can identify high quality companies at reasonable valuations that I am comfortable holding for the long term. The passive income from the dividends helps me hold through troubled times. Employing automatic dividend reinvestment helps me dollar-cost-average, and the double compounding I get from growth, as well as reinvestment, helps me see the tangible outcome of my efforts.Hang on and enjoy the ride!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, CVX, XOM, MKTX, MRK, NEE, PFE, RMD, TXN, HSY, UPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
ChrisYYY
Today, 5:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (410)
But you know that the vaccines were a total scam? How would you quantify the risk for the company?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.