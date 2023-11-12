steved_np3/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

In North America, you can experience blizzards, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes, all within one continent. When I was younger, I enjoyed watching the movie Twister, especially the scene where they're in the midst of a tornado, and they strap themselves to some pipes that are coming out of the ground. So that way, they won't get sucked up by the tornado itself but are able to be held down to the ground because of those pipes that go deep into the Earth.

I always recognized that tornadoes were extremely powerful, natural phenomena, but I honestly didn't fully understand that until I myself had lived through one when I lived in South Carolina. One night, the area that I lived in was struck by four different tornadoes, one of which ripped its way through a forest that led right up to the dorm room where I was sleeping. It was an extremely eventful night.

When it comes to the market, so many of us know or think of different market events that have happened in the past and may not have been an active investor during that time. We recognize that they can be powerful life-altering situations, but until you live through a market collapse, a Dot-com bubble burst, a COVID crash, or any of these other major events, you don't have a full understanding and respect for how they can massively impact your portfolio in a short amount of time.

There were many members who experienced the COVID fall with us, as well as the recovery, who walked out being stronger believers than ever in our unique Income Method. They saw how it worked in a trial by fire. It wasn't a joyful period of time, but it has caused them to understand how our unique Income Method can truly revolutionize their lives. When disaster strikes or the unexpected happens, you all need to ensure we have some things in our portfolio that work like those pipes in Twister – something that we can strap ourselves to and through the midst of a storm, knowing that it will hold us.

In the investing realm? That is my Income Method.

In my portfolio? I want to talk about one of those holdings that I think every professional income investor should have in their portfolio because it is something that will hold them and maintain them through even the worst of storms.

Let's dive in!

Slow & Steady Wins the Race

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), yielding 7.7%, is a diversified midstream partnership that has adopted a very conservative long-term strategy. The history of midstream companies is littered with companies that took on too much debt and pushed too hard when times were good, only to fall apart when the macro environment went against them. The problem is that energy commodities are very volatile, and are often influenced most by political events rather than the relatively more predictable market forces. It is a sector that is often rolling strong and then gets derailed when prices crash. While countless peers have come and gone, EPD has been strong and steady through multiple cycles. For nearly 25 years, EPD has rewarded investors with a growing distribution despite several downswings for the sector.

The secret behind EPD's success is the "slow and steady" route. EPD funds 100% of its growth capital expenditures through retained cash, which means that it does not have to issue new units or issue new debt to fund its growth. While many companies are facing the reality that they can't borrow to fund new projects, EPD has the luxury of paying cash. They intend on spending approximately $3.5 billion on growth projects next year. This compares to $3 billion in 2023. Source

EPD Q2 2023 Presentation

When we look at Q3, it wasn't the strongest quarter. Distributable cash flow was roughly flat over Q3 2022, as the prices of many energy commodities are down year over year. Source

EPD Q3 Press Release

In terms of volumes, EPD saw volumes of everything were up year over year.

EPD Q3 Press Release

This is the sort of variation we can expect in this business, prices will vary. EPD's strategy is to continue growing capacity, and taking a conservative approach to its balance sheet so that it can manage the natural ebbs and flows without putting investors at risk.

Over the past 12 months, EPD has funded $2.9 billion in capital expenditures, distributed $4.3 billion in distributions to investors, and still had about half a billion left over to reduce debt and buy back common units.

EPD Q2 2023 Presentation

Investors can sleep well at night knowing that their distribution has a significant safety cushion and that EPD's strategy is a very secure base to maintain the tradition of annual distribution increases indefinitely.

Conclusion

With EPD, I can rest assured my income will keep pouring in. The management team running EPD has proven themselves capable and competent. When looking for an investment that enables you to sleep well at night, you shouldn't look only at its relative safety. I can tell you from personal experience that it's extremely hard to sleep all night if your stomach is empty because you're hungry. If an investment is extremely low risk, but leaves your pocketbook empty because its yield is too low and leaves your stomach empty because you can't afford to buy food – it is not a stock that will let you sleep well at night. Sure, it might be there if you need it in the morning, but if it's not paying for you to eat food, then you're not sleeping well at night.

When it comes to retirement, I want you to have a retirement that is enjoyable and stress-free with a portfolio that generates massive, abundant amounts of income that allows you to enjoy your hobbies or time with loved ones without having to constantly stare at your pocketbook and wondering if you could afford the next adventure around the corner. Take that adventure! Explore the untraveled terrain. Enjoy it, knowing that a company like Enterprise Products Partners is in your portfolio, paying your way.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.