Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Top Income Pick For November, Yield 7%: Enterprise Products Partners

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • When life comes knocking, you need a friend to keep you standing upright.
  • Income to overwhelm your expenses is a must for a "SWAN" investment.
  • Enterprise Products Partners issues a K-1 at tax time.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Two Beautiful Swans kissing on a lake at sunset. Love Bird Concept. 3D Illustration

steved_np3/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

In North America, you can experience blizzards, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes, all within one continent. When I was younger, I enjoyed watching the movie Twister, especially the scene where they're in the midst of a tornado, and

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.64K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 12:38 PM
Premium
Comments (6.39K)
Rida; Nice article. Let me just add a couple of things for new investors that are not familiar with EPD. 1. Insiders own 33% of the outstanding units which is rare in today's world. 2. EPD needs to be owned in a "personal account" outside of any retirement account. 3. The reason is simple--its all about the TAXES when you own an MLP. Its my 2nd largest holding right behind the Big "V".
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (13.5K)
It mentions the K-1 but people should not take that advisory lightly. Please understand what it means.
eic.energy/...
eic.energy/...
www.tdameritrade.com/...
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 12:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.25K)
Hi Rida. Doesn't most of their revenue come from volume rather than commodity price? Would you happen to know the % breakdown?
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (13.5K)
@Charliedon'tsurf
“Doesn't most of their revenue come from volume rather than commodity price? ”

This is a common misconception. Most the *profit* is economically from volumes but they sell a lot of commodities. 86% of 3Q 2023 revenue is from selling natural gas, oil, ngls, etc.
k
kibbutz
Today, 12:15 PM
Investing Group
Comments (91)
EPD joined my portfolio since first recommended some time ago in this space. No regrets. Growing dividend (=increased income). Still purchasing on dips. And there seems to be one going on currently. Many thanks.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:16 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.47K)
@kibbutz Great to hear about your positive experience with EPD. We will collect those growing dividends together.
j
jamesnhead
Today, 12:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (17)
If I'm reading the balance sheet correctly, this has over 27 billion in debt and a book value of 17 Billion. When is the debt due for refinancing? Are the higher interest rates included in the forecast? What are the other risks here?
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (13.5K)
@jamesnhead
You can view the debt maturity schedule in the 10-K and a few summary observations on it in the conference call and (I think?) the investor deck where they give the average maturity. If I recall it’s fairly long dated, on average.

Looking at book value of equity is not really relevant when it comes to debt service ability. I suspected this was the case and confirmed: AAPL has a higher ratio of debt to book value of equity. That’s not to say EPD is a better or worse company than AAPL but no one doubt’s AAPL’s ability to repay is debt (not many people anyway. I’m sure there’re some real doomers out there).

As for “what are the other risks” that’s a fairly open ended question!
X
X-Oily
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (448)
@jamesnhead more than $24m of the $29 is after 2028 stretching out to 2078. See page 8 of the ir.enterpriseproducts.com/...
T
The Cardinal
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (5.96K)
A summary piece. I'd be interested to know the author's view on the distribution growth for EPD for the next 3 years. I have seen various estimates, some of which seem a bit aggressive. I was lucky enough to buy my huge stake during the Covid dip, so my YOC is 11+%. But I'm still interested in distribution growth going forward. I'd like to see 5%/year over the next 3 years.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 12:04 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.47K)
@The Cardinal Thank you for sharing your experience with EPD.
I think a 3-5% distribution growth should be reasonable achievable going forward.
J
John749
Today, 12:37 PM
Comments (1.56K)
@The Cardinal 5% would be fantastic, we can hope. I think more likely we see 3% maybe 3.5%.
Keep adding Partner
John
D
Delray Al
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (59)
My largest holding. Great tax advantages. Solid growing distributions. Perfect gif my income stream
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 11:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (33.47K)
@Delray Al Great to hear that, thank you for sharing your experience with EPD
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.