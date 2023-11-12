Top Income Pick For November, Yield 7%: Enterprise Products Partners
Summary
- When life comes knocking, you need a friend to keep you standing upright.
- Income to overwhelm your expenses is a must for a "SWAN" investment.
- Enterprise Products Partners issues a K-1 at tax time.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Co-authored by Treading Softly
In North America, you can experience blizzards, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes, all within one continent. When I was younger, I enjoyed watching the movie Twister, especially the scene where they're in the midst of a tornado, and they strap themselves to some pipes that are coming out of the ground. So that way, they won't get sucked up by the tornado itself but are able to be held down to the ground because of those pipes that go deep into the Earth.
I always recognized that tornadoes were extremely powerful, natural phenomena, but I honestly didn't fully understand that until I myself had lived through one when I lived in South Carolina. One night, the area that I lived in was struck by four different tornadoes, one of which ripped its way through a forest that led right up to the dorm room where I was sleeping. It was an extremely eventful night.
When it comes to the market, so many of us know or think of different market events that have happened in the past and may not have been an active investor during that time. We recognize that they can be powerful life-altering situations, but until you live through a market collapse, a Dot-com bubble burst, a COVID crash, or any of these other major events, you don't have a full understanding and respect for how they can massively impact your portfolio in a short amount of time.
There were many members who experienced the COVID fall with us, as well as the recovery, who walked out being stronger believers than ever in our unique Income Method. They saw how it worked in a trial by fire. It wasn't a joyful period of time, but it has caused them to understand how our unique Income Method can truly revolutionize their lives. When disaster strikes or the unexpected happens, you all need to ensure we have some things in our portfolio that work like those pipes in Twister – something that we can strap ourselves to and through the midst of a storm, knowing that it will hold us.
In the investing realm? That is my Income Method.
In my portfolio? I want to talk about one of those holdings that I think every professional income investor should have in their portfolio because it is something that will hold them and maintain them through even the worst of storms.
Let's dive in!
Slow & Steady Wins the Race
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), yielding 7.7%, is a diversified midstream partnership that has adopted a very conservative long-term strategy. The history of midstream companies is littered with companies that took on too much debt and pushed too hard when times were good, only to fall apart when the macro environment went against them. The problem is that energy commodities are very volatile, and are often influenced most by political events rather than the relatively more predictable market forces. It is a sector that is often rolling strong and then gets derailed when prices crash. While countless peers have come and gone, EPD has been strong and steady through multiple cycles. For nearly 25 years, EPD has rewarded investors with a growing distribution despite several downswings for the sector.
The secret behind EPD's success is the "slow and steady" route. EPD funds 100% of its growth capital expenditures through retained cash, which means that it does not have to issue new units or issue new debt to fund its growth. While many companies are facing the reality that they can't borrow to fund new projects, EPD has the luxury of paying cash. They intend on spending approximately $3.5 billion on growth projects next year. This compares to $3 billion in 2023. Source
When we look at Q3, it wasn't the strongest quarter. Distributable cash flow was roughly flat over Q3 2022, as the prices of many energy commodities are down year over year. Source
In terms of volumes, EPD saw volumes of everything were up year over year.
This is the sort of variation we can expect in this business, prices will vary. EPD's strategy is to continue growing capacity, and taking a conservative approach to its balance sheet so that it can manage the natural ebbs and flows without putting investors at risk.
Over the past 12 months, EPD has funded $2.9 billion in capital expenditures, distributed $4.3 billion in distributions to investors, and still had about half a billion left over to reduce debt and buy back common units.
Investors can sleep well at night knowing that their distribution has a significant safety cushion and that EPD's strategy is a very secure base to maintain the tradition of annual distribution increases indefinitely.
Conclusion
With EPD, I can rest assured my income will keep pouring in. The management team running EPD has proven themselves capable and competent. When looking for an investment that enables you to sleep well at night, you shouldn't look only at its relative safety. I can tell you from personal experience that it's extremely hard to sleep all night if your stomach is empty because you're hungry. If an investment is extremely low risk, but leaves your pocketbook empty because its yield is too low and leaves your stomach empty because you can't afford to buy food – it is not a stock that will let you sleep well at night. Sure, it might be there if you need it in the morning, but if it's not paying for you to eat food, then you're not sleeping well at night.
When it comes to retirement, I want you to have a retirement that is enjoyable and stress-free with a portfolio that generates massive, abundant amounts of income that allows you to enjoy your hobbies or time with loved ones without having to constantly stare at your pocketbook and wondering if you could afford the next adventure around the corner. Take that adventure! Explore the untraveled terrain. Enjoy it, knowing that a company like Enterprise Products Partners is in your portfolio, paying your way.
That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (14)
eic.energy/...
eic.energy/...
www.tdameritrade.com/...
“Doesn't most of their revenue come from volume rather than commodity price? ”This is a common misconception. Most the *profit* is economically from volumes but they sell a lot of commodities. 86% of 3Q 2023 revenue is from selling natural gas, oil, ngls, etc.
You can view the debt maturity schedule in the 10-K and a few summary observations on it in the conference call and (I think?) the investor deck where they give the average maturity. If I recall it’s fairly long dated, on average.Looking at book value of equity is not really relevant when it comes to debt service ability. I suspected this was the case and confirmed: AAPL has a higher ratio of debt to book value of equity. That’s not to say EPD is a better or worse company than AAPL but no one doubt’s AAPL’s ability to repay is debt (not many people anyway. I’m sure there’re some real doomers out there).As for “what are the other risks” that’s a fairly open ended question!
I think a 3-5% distribution growth should be reasonable achievable going forward.
Keep adding Partner
John