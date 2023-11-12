Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CION Investment Corporation (CION) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 5:22 AM ETCION Investment Corporation (CION)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Reisner - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mark Gatto - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Gregg Bresner - President and CIO

Keith Franz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to CION Investment Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. An earning press release was distributed earlier this morning before market opened. A copy of the release, along with the supplement earnings presentation, is available on the company’s website at www.cionbdc.com in the Investor Resources section and should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.

Please note that today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company’s filings with the SEC.

Speaking on today’s call will be Michael Reisner, CION Investment Corporation’s Co-Chief Executive Officer; Gregg Bresner, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Keith Franz, Chief Financial Officer.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Reisner. Thank you. Please go ahead, Michael.

Michael Reisner

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As mentioned, I am joined today by Gregg and Keith, as well as other members of senior management, including my Co-CEO, Mark Gatto.

I will start our call today with an overview of our third quarter results, Gregg will review our investment activity during the quarter and Keith will provide additional detail on our financial results. After Keith’s

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CION

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CION

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.