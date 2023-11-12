Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KP Tissue Inc. (KPTSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 5:31 AM ETKP Tissue Inc. (KPTSF), KPT:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCPK:KPTSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Baldesarra – Director, Investor Relations

Dino Bianco - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Holbrook - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Nathan Po - National Bank Financial

Kasia Kopytek - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the KP Tissue Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Before turning the meeting over to management, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

I will now turn the conference over to Mike Baldesarra, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Baldesarra

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Baldesarra. I'm the Director of Investor Relations at KP Tissue Inc. The purpose of this conference call is to review the financial results for the third quarter of 2023 of Kruger Products Inc., which I'll refer to as Kruger Products going forward. With me this morning is Dino Bianco, the Chief Executive Officer of KP Tissue and Kruger Products; and Mark Holbrook, Chief Financial Officer of KP Tissue and Kruger Products.

The following discussions and responses to questions contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's activities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. There's a page at the beginning of the presentation, which contains the usual legal cautions, including as to forward-looking information, which you should be aware of.

I'd like to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KPTSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KPTSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.