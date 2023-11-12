Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IQVIA: I Would Stay Away Until Debt Issues Are Resolved

Nov. 12, 2023 6:33 AM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
276 Followers

Summary

  • IQVIA is a global provider of contract research services and data analytics for the healthcare industry. The company helps clients drive healthcare forward by providing insights and solutions to improve.
  • The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is 4.6x, moreover, 55% of its debt is at a floating rate, which is very worrying in an environment with high rates.
  • Although the company doesn't seem particularly expensive at its current valuation, I would demand a greater margin of safety until debt concerns are resolved.
Scientists working in the laboratory

sanjeri

Investment Thesis

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), as a leading company in its sector, provides high-value services to its clients, so it's no wonder that the company has been a great outperformer with respect to the S&P500 in the last decade. However, recent

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
276 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IQV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IQV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IQV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.