Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Linamar Corporation (LIMAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 5:42 AM ETLinamar Corporation (LIMAF), LNR:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Linamar Corporation (OTCPK:LIMAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Hasenfratz - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dale Schneider - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Jarrell - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Linamar Q3 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO. Please go ahead.

Linda Hasenfratz

Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of our senior teams, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Elliot Berger and Kevin Hallahan and some members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance and legal teams.

Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings and context. Sales for the quarter were $2.43 billion, up 16% to last year on solid launches, market share growth, our recent battery enclosure acquisition and better pricing.

Normalized net earnings for the quarter were $136.3 million and normalized EPS was $2.21. EPS is also up 16% over last year on stronger sales performance, offset by FX headwinds and higher costs.

Our Industrial segment had another strong quarter with sales and OE significantly up at Skyjack in particular, primarily thanks to market share growth in targeted products. MacDon and Salford also saw both sales and earnings growth. Higher sales helped offset higher costs

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LIMAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LIMAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.