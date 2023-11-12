Armastas

Introduction and investment thesis

Just as the fundamentals of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) began to show some encouraging signs in the Q2 quarter a series of bad news hit the company over the course of Q3. First, Kiwi Camara co-founder and CEO, whose visions have been a key to the company’s success suddenly stepped down as CEO and as the member of the Board of Directors.

Second, a class action lawsuit has been filed against the company on behalf of those investors who acquired the company’s shares between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022. The lawsuit claims that management made misleading statements regarding the company’s fundamental trends, when they were already aware that the company will lose significant business at the end of 2021. As affected investors still have time until November 20 to apply to be appointed as lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit the consequences of this remain to be seen.

Besides these developments the company reported Q3 earnings this week, which have been a mixed bag. Revenues grew only 1% yoy, and customer acquisition has been soft. On the positive side, the company’s core e-discovery product experienced usage growth in Q3 continuing into Q4, which has been a slight positive sign. However, in the light of current events I believe there is still more downside than upside for the stock.

Looking for a CEO

On September 11, Disco announced all of a sudden that Kiwi Camara, co-founder and CEO is leaving the company leaving investors guessing what could have been in the background. A week later the Wall Street Journal published a detailed article on the matter. The article said that first the company’s board, afterwards even external lawyers began to investigate the former CEO’s possible inappropriate behavior towards female employees. According to the Wall Street Journal several employees confirmed these allegations, so I believe there was no other chance for Camara than to leave.

As Camara, the youngest-ever graduate from Harvard Law School has been one of the key visionaries of the company, whose ideas greatly contributed to the successful innovations of Disco this has been a real setback for the company. Investors felt the same way as the share the price fell almost 20% after the announcement.

With Camara leaving, Scott Hill, the member of the board and former CFO of Intercontinental Exchange took over as CEO on an interim basis. Based on the Q3 earnings call the search for a new CEO is still in progress.

Beside the know-how that left the company the negative PR of these events could also hurt Disco in my opinion. I think it will take some time for Disco’s reputation to be restored, which could possibly impact the company’s relationship with existing and prospective customers.

Class action lawsuit further complicating matters

Shortly after the sudden the departure of the CEO a class action lawsuit has been filed against the company for potentially providing misleading information to investors. The main theme of the lawsuit gathers around the 2022 Q2 earnings report, which I also covered back then here at Seeking Alpha (CS Disco: Uncertainty Is The Worst Enemy Of Investors).

The company reported weak quarterly revenues, but the most important thing has been a huge guidance cut for 2022, which resulted in a 54% sell-off for the share price next day. Management explained this by the absence of large deals in Disco’s Review business (the AI-assisted legal document review service of the company), which topic hasn’t been discussed on previous earnings calls until then.

The lawsuit alleges that Disco’s management was already aware in 2021 that significant amount of large Review deals will end in 2021, and that this will provide a headwind to revenues in 2022. However, they kept emphasizing the strong growth of the company until the August 11 earnings call, which could have misled investors.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those investors who acquired the company’s shares between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022. Investors who are affected in this matter have time to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiffs until November 20, so there is still some time for those shareholders who won’t miss out on this opportunity.

I believe this lawsuit represents an important legal risk factor for the company. As someone, who has followed the company’s earnings releases and earnings calls over the past two years I believe, management hasn’t done it’s the best providing investors comprehensive information on fundamentals trends. I have criticized this attitude in several of my articles, so I believe there is a real risk that Disco will face serious charges from this lawsuit.

Based on the risk factors mentioned above I believe, investors should stay away from the company’s shares for a while, at least until the dust settles around these matters.

Q3 earnings quick take

Disco reported revenues of $34.9 million for the Q3 quarter, which has been a new record for the company. According to management the company’s main e-discovery business showed increasing usage trends as cost optimization efforts of customers began to slowly recede. However, Disco’s Review business suffered a setback again, as a large $1 million+ review ended in Q2 and there was no large new business to compensate for that. So, although the $34.9 million revenue print has been a new record, sales grew only 1% yoy in Q3.

In the top of that, management guided for revenues of $34-36 million for the Q4 quarter, which equaled a $3.6 million guidance cut at the midpoint compared to the previous implied guidance of $38.6 million. In my previous article on the company I’ve argued that in the light of current fundamental trends the Q4 guide seems too optimistic, which has been confirmed by the current guidance cut. Looking at the chart below we can see the main revenue trends for the company:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Based on the 2023 Q4 guidance it still seems that revenue growth at Disco is close to stagnation for the past two years. Although the last few quarters have been characterized by a slight sequential growth, it’s still far from convincing in my opinion.

Looking at Disco’s customer count tells me the same picture:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Although the number of customers is gradually increasing, the net addition of 18 customers in Q3 has been weaker than during the previous two quarters. I believe the negative press regarding the departure of the CEO and the class action lawsuit mean an obstacle when establishing new customer relationships. I think it will be crucial for the company to prove to investors that they can further increase their customer count significantly, which would mean a much-needed sign of trust from the market.

Finally, looking at the bottom-line Disco reached adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.5 million in Q3, which equaled an EBITDA margin of -12.9%. Although this has been a further significant sequential improvement, it’s still far from positive territories.

In the top that, the interim CEO, Scott Hill shared on the Q3 earnings call that he believes that cost reduction efforts at the company went a bit far recently, and the company should invest more in go-to-market activities. Based on this information management guided for EBITDA margin of -17.1% for Q4, which would mean a step back on the way towards profitability:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Originally, Disco wanted to be EBITDA positive already in the 2024 Q3 quarter, but this could have probably suffered a setback as well.

To tell some positive news among all the hardships the company had to face currently, management told investors on the Q3 earnings call that the usage trends in the e-discovery business have continued to improve through the month of October. If this lasts until the end of the year it could point to the beginning of a possible turnaround after two years of stagnation. However, at this point it would be far too early to jump to this conclusion, especially in the light of those risk factors I’ve mentioned above.

Looking at Disco’s valuation shares trade currently at 2.6 times 2023 expected sales. Comparing this to the forward P/S ratio the S&P500, which is 2.2 currently, I believe the valuation of Disco’s shares is still too rich at current levels, especially in the light of the newly emerged risk factors over the Q3 quarter. I would rather buy the S&P500 for cheaper with more stable growth prospects, than invest in Disco's shares with assuming all those risks I've mentioned above.

Conclusion

Back at its IPO in July 2021 Disco seemed a promising company with large growth potential who modernizes the legal services industry with its innovative solutions. The past two years showed that this isn’t that simple and there are many obstacles in front of the company. Once it manages to overcome these I can imagine that their shares will become an attractive investment opportunity again, but for the time being I suggest investors to stay away, and don’t take unnecessary risks.