CS Disco: Too Many Risks To Get Excited (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 12, 2023 6:44 AM ETCS Disco, Inc. (LAW)1 Comment
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
Summary

  • CS Disco had a really tough quarter as it suffered from the sudden departure of its co-founder and CEO, Kiwi Camara and a class action lawsuit regarding misleading investors.
  • Although in the light of these news, fundamentals of the company are somewhat pushed into the background, it’s still worth to analyze Q3 earnings and its implications.
  • My short conclusion is that numbers are still not convincing and in the light of newly emerged additional risk factors I suggest investors to stay away from the shares.

Introduction and investment thesis

Just as the fundamentals of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) began to show some encouraging signs in the Q2 quarter a series of bad news hit the company over the course of Q3. First, Kiwi Camara

Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

V
V_uniqueacc
Today, 6:59 AM
I wonder if the company’s tools were involved in filing that class action lawsuit against them
