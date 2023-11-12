Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Imminent Magic Catheter Approval Will Spike Stereotaxis Stock

Nov. 12, 2023 6:48 AM ETStereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)ABT, AFIB, ISRG, JNJ, MCRPF
Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • Stereotaxis was forced to do a human trial for its Magic catheter before it can get CE Mark. This is starting in a few weeks.
  • Stereotaxis will soon submit a PMA for FDA approval of the Magic catheter 180 days after submission.
  • China is set to approve Genesis in Q1 of next year.
  • The manufacturing constraint that caused quality control issues in the guidewire has been overcome.
  • Stereotaxis will submit it semi-mobile robot for regulatory approval in Q1 of next year.

In hand surgeon in medical gown and gloves catheter for treatment varicose veins

Aleksandr Zyablitskiy

2023 Recap

I’m going to broadly review what has happened to Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) since my last article in February.

The biggest news was in the summer when the EU regulators asked the company for a human trial

This article was written by

Alex Pitti profile picture
Alex Pitti
3.61K Followers
I'm currently looking for an analyst position. If you like my posts, please shoot me a DM on here or email me at interviewsalexpitti@gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STXS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About STXS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STXS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STXS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.