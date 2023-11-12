Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bechtle AG (BECTY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 5:55 AM ETBechtle AG (BECTY), BHTLF
Bechtle AG (OTCPK:BECTY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Olemotz - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Olemotz

Thank you. Welcome ladies and gentlemen from my part. Welcome to our Analyst Conference on the Third Quarter and thus the First Nine Months of the 2023 Financial Year at Bechtle AG. Thank you very much for your interest.

The third quarter displays some similarities to the current weather conditions. Changeable, slightly cooler, but all-in-all satisfactory. Lacking the tailwind from the reduction in the order backlog, our top line lost some momentum which was to be expected. Having said that, we were able to further increase our already high margin in Q3. Considering cost pressure, this wasn't really to be expected.

The challenging macroeconomic conditions continued to have a negative impact on parts of our business too. We will examine this trend a little more closely later in the presentation when we speak about our business performance. As usual, the content of today's presentation is divided into four main sections. We start with a look at our business performance and the key financials for the third quarter and the first nine months of our financial year.

Afterwards we'll be speaking about the share price development in the context of the relevant indices, some important news on what's happening within Bechtle, and we finish up by an outlook on the remainder of the year 2023. But first the current business situation. Generally speaking we are satisfied with the overall development of the Bechtle Group in Q3.

Let me highlight two positive trends in particular. One, we continue to see high and stable demand from our public sector clients, especially the federal government sub-segment and key accounts. In particular, digitalisation projects to transform IT architectures are in demand across all customer

