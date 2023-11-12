Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 6:37 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Harlowe - IR

Scott Rajeski - President and CEO

Mark Borseth - Interim CFO

Oliver Gloe - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Anika Dholakia - Barclays

Shaun Calnan - Bank of America

Keith Hughes - Truist

Charles Perron-Piche - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Latham Group Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Harlowe, Investor Relations representative. Please go ahead.

Nicole Harlowe

Thank you. Earlier this morning, we issued our third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings press release, which is available on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you can also find the slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks. On today's call are Latham's President and CEO, Scott Rajeski; Interim CFO, Mark Borseth; and Incoming CFO, Oliver Gloe.

Following their remarks, we will open up the call to questions. During this call, the company may make certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the company's views with respect to future events and financial performance as of today or the date specified. Actual events and results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements due to risks and other factors that are set forth in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed or furnished with the SEC as well as today's earnings release.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. In addition, during today's call, the company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the directly comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures can be found in the slide

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SWIM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SWIM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.