Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Curtis Parker - Senior Vice President

Michael Anderson - Chief Executive officer

Joe Marnikovic - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the American Strategic Investment Company’s Third Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I would now turn today’s call over to Curtis Parker, Senior Vice President. Please go ahead.

Curtis Parker

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. This event is also being webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website. Joining me today on the call to discuss the quarter’s results are Michael Anderson, American Strategic Investment Company’s Chief Executive officer and Joe Marnikovic, the Chief Financial Officer.

The following information contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We refer all of you to our SEC filings, including the Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 16, 2023, and all subsequent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these differences.

Any forward-looking statements provided during this conference call are only made as of the date of this call. As stated in our SEC filings, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Also, during today’s call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company’s financial performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NYC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NYC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.