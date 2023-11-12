Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Management Presents at 2023 UBS BioPharma Conference (Transcript)

Nov. 12, 2023 6:47 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), BMYMP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) 2023 UBS BioPharma Conference Transcript November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Lynelle Hoch - Head, Cell Therapy

Analysts

Trung Huynh - UBS

Trung Huynh

Okay. It’s 8 a.m. My name is Trung Huynh. I am one of the Therapeutics Analyst here at UBS. It’s my great pleasure to present to you guys, Bristol-Myers Squibb, for our first fireside session and conference. Today, we are talking about cell therapy for the next 45 minutes and for that we have got Lynelle Hoch, who is the Head of Cell Therapy at BMY and we have also got IR here in the room. Welcome.

Lynelle Hoch

Thank you. Great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Trung Huynh

It’s -- you guys are one of the pioneers of cell therapy.

Lynelle Hoch

Okay.

Trung Huynh

When I first looked at cell therapy, I thought to myself, oh my god, this is not going to work.

Lynelle Hoch

Yeah.

Trung Huynh

And there were many challenges, challenges around manufacturing, challenges around vector, supply, reimbursement. You guys have made significant progress over the last five years to try to address all of these issues. But perhaps can you talk about your progress today, where we are and what else do you think there needed to be done?

Lynelle Hoch

Yeah. Let me double click on that commentary you just said. We go back to when BMS was looking at the acquisition of Celgene. And one of the crown jewels of that acquisition was to go after cell therapy.

Obviously, a company that had a keen understanding of the power of the immune system in T cells, with quite interested in getting access to that modality, because we had spent our time mostly in checkpoint inhibitor.

And so, clearly, cell therapy is something

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BMY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.