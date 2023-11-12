Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (ARBQY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 6:48 AM ETAurobindo Pharma Ltd. ADR (ARBQY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (OTC:ARBQY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Srinivas Kandi - Investor Relations

S. Subramanian - Chief Financial Officer

Swami Iyer - Chief Executive Officer, Aurobindo Pharma USA

Sanjeev Dani - Chief Operating Officer & Head-Formulations, Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Yugandhar Puvvala - Chief Executive Officer, Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited

Conference Call Participants

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital

Tarang Agrawal - Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Bino Pathiparampil - Elara Capital

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Operator

Welcome to Aurobindo Pharma Q2 FY2024 Earnings Call. Please note that all participant lines will be in listen only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask question after the opening remarks. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to management for opening remarks. Thank you. And over to you, sir.

Srinivas Kandi

Good morning and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY2024 earnings call. I am Mr. Srinivas Kandi from the Investor Relations team. We hope you have received Q2 FY2024 Financials and a Press Release that was sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.

I would now like to introduce my senior management team on the call with us represented by Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of Aurobindo Biosimilars, Vaccines and Peptide Businesses and Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head Formulations, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Mr. Swami Iyer, CEO, Aurobindo Pharma USA; and Mr. S. Subramanian, CFO.

We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Please note that some of the matters we will discuss today are forward looking, including and without limitation statements relating to the implementation of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

More on ARBQY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.