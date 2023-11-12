Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (ARBQY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (OTC:ARBQY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 PM ET

Good morning and a warm welcome to our second quarter FY2024 earnings call. I am Mr. Srinivas Kandi from the Investor Relations team. We hope you have received Q2 FY2024 Financials and a Press Release that was sent out yesterday. These are also available on our website.

I would now like to introduce my senior management team on the call with us represented by Dr. Satakarni Makkapati, CEO of Aurobindo Biosimilars, Vaccines and Peptide Businesses and Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Mr. Yugandhar Puvvala, CEO of Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited; Mr. Sanjeev Dani, COO and Head Formulations, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; Mr. Mr. Swami Iyer, CEO, Aurobindo Pharma USA; and Mr. S. Subramanian, CFO.

We will begin the call with summary highlights from the management, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Please note that some of the matters we will discuss today are forward looking, including and without limitation statements relating to the implementation of strategic actions and other information on our future business, business development and commercial performance.

While these forward-looking statements exemplify our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks and uncertainties and other important factors may cause actual development and result to vary materially from our expectations. Aurobindo Pharma undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect in future events or circumstances.

With that, I will hand over the call from Mr. S. Subramanian for the highlights. Over to you, sir.

S. Subramanian

Thank you, Srinivas. Good morning and a warm welcome to our Q2 FY2024 Earnings Call. I'm extremely delighted to inform it has been at another quarter with I used to ever sales. The sales growth was seen across the market and businesses. This is further augmented by the highest EBITDA in the past 12 quarters. Now, let me take you through the details of the results for the second quarter of FY2024 declared by the company.

For Q2 the company will just study revenue of INR7,219 crores with an increase of 25.8% while year-on-year. The EBITDA before Forex and other incomes grew by 67.7% year-on-year and by about 21.9% quarter-on-quarter to INR1,000 crores -- INR1,403 crores.

EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 19.4% against 16.8% for the last quarter, net profit increased by 83.6% year-on-year and by 31.7% quarter-on-quarter to INR752 crores. In terms of the business breakdown, formulation business exploding photo deployed in Q2 FY2024 witnessed a growth of 29% year-on-year to rupees INR5,968 crores on contributed around 82.7% to the total revenue. JPA has contributed around 16.2% and property revenue INR1,166 crores for the quarter registering a growth of 20.3% on a year-on-year basis. The growth is mainly driven by higher volumes on account of the employer’s asset utilization and the bottom 80. For the quarter, the revenue from U.S. formulations without Puerto Rico increased by 35.7% year-on-year to INR3,385 crores.

On a constant currency basis, U.S. revenue increased by 30.7% year-on-year basis to US$409 million. Please note that these numbers are without revenue man, which have started to contribute during Q3 FY2024. The growth was mainly driven by volume gains, stable demand and new product launches. Price erosion has more moderated and continues to be neutral. Our wide range of approved basket has helped us optimally manage the price overall. We have received final approval for 15 in ABS and launched 19 products in Q2 FY2024. We have filed a 10K in the during the quarter. Revenue of Aurobindo Pharma USA, the company marketing your products in USA as increased by US$23.3 year-on-year to US$22 under control points; I'm sorry $212 [ph] million in future efforts.

Revenue of Eugia Pharma Specialties limited in the U.S. increased by 64.2% year-on-year, the year-on-year growth was driven by improved volumes or existing products and new product launches. This last couple of with the stable pricing scenario in this product with a low single digit price erosion, that total Eugia specialty sales in U.S. including the specialty USD amounted to US$91 million during the quarter the user performance in various financial performance are better than the last one.

As informed by my colleague during the previous contract earnings call, we are on track to achieve the US$560 million globally for the Eugia Specialties for FY2024. We have a total of 159 injectable ANDA filings on 30th September out of which 133 as have received final approval and the remaining 36 are under review or out entity approval. The company has on September 30, 2023 has 817 ANDAs filed with the U.S. FDA on a cumulative basis out of which 622 as 620 has final approval and 222 [ph] approvals, including six-year ANDA which are tentatively approved for under Feb 4 under revenue 157 ANDAs are under review.

For other quarters the European formulation property revenue INR1769, an increase of 16.7% year-on-year growth. In constant currency term Europe revenue was EUR197 million against the EUR180.9 million of last year Q2. For the quarters growth market revenue increased by 24.7% where year-on-year to INR564 crores. In U.S. dollar terms revenue grew to $68 million in Q2 from US$58 million in Q1. For the quarter year we formulation business revenue increased by INR52.1 crores year-on-year to INR250 crores growth or US$50 million.

During the quarter the raw material costs right costs are improved further aiding your gross monthly contribution which INR3,983 crores. Gross margin for the quarter was higher at 55.2% against 53.9% [ph] last quarter mainly due to low material costs and favorable product business mix. R&D expenditure sort of INR300 crores during the quarter which is 4.2% of the revenues previous quarter expenditure of y on account of clinical trial expenses for multiple projects. Capacity utilization has gone up well this quarter driving the operating leverage. Consequently EBITDA has improved INR1,000 crores to INR1,403 crores, reflecting a margin of 19.4%. As on date out of 18 years FDA regulated units, 15 units a classification of VI, two units are reserved one observation H and one unit is under owning less -- net CapEx for the quarter is US$154 million which mainly includes US$48 million towards acquisition of marketing authorization Indonesia and US$52 million -- US$42 million towards PLA CapEx.

Cumulative CapEx for GPLI [ph] project till September 30, amongst US$188 million. The average USD-INR exchange rate is 82.68 in Q2 against 82.15. The average net cost is 5.3%, mainly due to only multiple currency notes. The business generated their free cash flow US$48 million during this quarter before the PLI investments and the investment in new markets. Right. Our ESA business was transferred to the new subsidiary of Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, effective 1st October 2023.

Our financial performance is due to what's on the back of your positive business enrollment across our market as well as our continued focus on driving growth and efficiency. We are confident of growing that growth trajectory across the top line and bottom line fueled by new launches, cost efficiencies, healthy product pipeline and new business opportunity. We remain committed to strong execution, our structural strength through the significant volumes and pricing of the underpinnings of the U.S. geometric growth.

Some of the key highlights for the coming quarters of summaries because we launched enablement in October 2023. In Q2 U.S. continued to improve price erosion and remain neutral on raw material called logistics or continued, we remain optimistic in Q3 in terms of the margins. We are on track to achieve the 20% plus EBITDA margin targets set internally for the year. We have the following plans and commissioning China plant is fully installed and received the EU GMP approval.

It is expected to start revenue generation I mean end of Q4 or early Q1 FY '25. The big plan and the six APR plant are under installation and expected to be operational by from Q4 FY2024 or Q1 FY2025 -- Q4 -- I mean the end of Q4. Further we are conducting clinical study for our biosimilar product and the plant is expected to be commissioned by FY '25, really FY '26.

With a whole extra learning commercialization of Pen G and other projects over a period of time and stabilization of the manufacturing processes basically with a margin is expected to improve considering the current market condition, this margin be without considering the margin for biosimilars etcetera. We have solely focused on biosimilars and peptides on these are significant levers for the future.

Strategic Partnership like Merck announced recently will continue to fuel growth and margin for the future beyond FY '23. My colleague certainly will provide more insights. We will continue to explore opportunity for any bolt on acquisition aligned with our company's strategy, especially acquisition of ANDAs and market authorization based on market opportunity.

There we reducing the gestation period, Indonesia opportunities one such Sanjeev will talk about it. The CapEx of generic for the new near to medium term except towards the major plans as mentioned here with will be more focused towards the debottlenecking, some additional lines and maintenance, thereby increasing the manufacturing capacity and the efficiency.

This is all for me and my colleagues in the panel will give more clarity on any specific aspects in our Q&A Session. We are happy to take your question now. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thank you for the opportunity and congratulations on a good set of numbers. So first one on the LOI that we are signed with MSP right, I just wanted to understand what's the kind of investment that we could be looking here as well as we know what kind of capacities that we would be putting and what is our right to win versus already established players. I mean originally or even globally, like Lonza Samsung bio; that will be the first question.

Sanjeev Dani

So to answer your question, I'll provide you some context into it. The bill emitted letter of intent that we signed with MSG and it allows us to create infrastructure for contract manufacturing of innovative biologics. Now, the market for the originator biologics right now is about $300 billion to $350 billion, with more biologic’s approvals and the success that we are seeing in treating debilitating diseases worldwide. The need for reliable manufacturing, improving lead time efficiencies and reducing supply chain length is becoming more relevant than ever in this industry. Personally, I believe biologics contract manufacturing industry is growing immensely and is poised to grow to about $30 billion to $40 billion by 2030. Now, if you look at the landscape of that spark be of your question the landscape of competition, most of these innovative biologics are innovative companies opt for contract manufacturing.

In the West, you have contract manufacturers like the Lonza like the boring getting your hands like the bait yawns, etc. In Asia, you have companies like the Wushi biologics, the LG Life Sciences and the Samsung. Now, the kind of capacities that we are installing for mammalian cell culture manufacturing are over 15 Kale bioreactor scales now, this is way higher than the capacities that you see in India in contract manufacturing. So, the ideation here is to essentially have a large mammalian cell culture production manufacturing facility with the three sources think tale bioreactors and which is also completed fill and finish capabilities. Now in contract manufacturing space either you'll see transactions manufacturing capabilities in biologics or the fill and finish capabilities and it is very rare for a customer to come in and do both trucks options and the finished product in one site.

So, in this regard, I believe this is a unique proposition, the service the competition, it is being positioned to supply the product commercially, right from day one, to the collaborators or the partners. So we are positioning this to compete with the CMOS, the large CMOS in Asia and outside over a period of time. But the objective and the intent is that now in terms of investments, as a as we have made a press release and disclosure to the exchanges, we have signed a limited letter of intent. I will we are continuing to negotiate the final terms with the partners, we hope to conclude these negotiations by March 31, 2024, which is when we will have a clearer idea of the sort of investments that we are going to have in this plant. But right now, we are going ahead with some investments, the final investments that we'll be making to complete this plan, there are a few items which are which are still to be sorted out between us.

And I'll be able to provide a clearer picture four to five months from now. I hope this answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, this answers my question to a great extent. So we are seeing that unique USP is that substance plus product. At some point we also can educate the Indian contract manufacturing space. Canola I'm sure you have checked it there is there is no scale in biologics positioning it and trying to call in obviously, we need an anchor industry here, right?

Sanjeev Dani

I mean, India needs you she thought of a moment to make sure that we have a contract manufacturing setup that can compete globally. And for us, I think they have done to a great extent the right steps, we have a good anchor, who is a partner. And then we are investing in good scales. And we are planning to get into commercial space, right from different supplies. So let's see how this unfolds. I am thoroughly excited by it. Aurobindo is excited by it. It's now the time for execution of this project in the next two to two and a half years. And we'll keep you posted on the progress that we make with this project.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure, thank you. And one for the sponsor, if I see gross debt has gone up by almost one $60 million. And I see that we have done some acquisition in Indonesia as well. So could you throw some light as to what that acquisition how that fits into number and where do we see the growth stack number by the urine?

Swami Iyer

See the net cash we are having we had the end of June was around $170.9 million if I'm right, I'll say $180 million. And today we are having around $130 million net cash predominantly that $50 million has gone for the acquisition finance, right? That is a thing. So in terms of the cab simulator from the business, etc., we are effectively plowed back into the PLA project which is in the back end of the completion of the project we need to complete the project by Mark before that everything will be expanded. And accruals of the existing accrual which is happening will be spelled towards the Pele projects and other things. So the drawers that predominantly will be remained maybe between grace and net gross and cash put together, probably by the end of the year will be anywhere between zero to $50 million; that's what I think. Because after that, once the PLA project has been commissioned, that is the biggest project and from next year first quarter onwards, we'll start able to generate the profit one second, it will help us to get the net cash back to towards $1 million over a period of maybe in a year's time or maybe six to nine months.

And just one clarification, this 20% EBITDA margin guidance for FY2024 includes revenue contribution. Today we are having 18.2% YTD gross, I mean waiting EBITA margin times to remind In the User team, we should be able to make it pretty person here as a whole. That's what we are working on.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. And all the best and Happy Diwali.

Neha Manpuria

Yes, thanks for taking my question. So on the U.S. business unit, if I were to strip out, you know, the Puerto Rico, there seems to be very strong traction that we've seen in the orange solid business. So one, you know, is there any, you know, one off sale? Which is there in this number? Or should we assume that every bit built happens on the existing base of U.S. sales? And what happened in order for it? And second, we haven't seen any improvement in the injectable business caught on quarter, you know, the generic injectable business in the US. So, you know, what's our expectation in the second half of that business? Is this the new base for injectable? Will we get any large approval, you know, color they would have? Told me?

S. Subramanian

So, okay, so let me handle the, what are the solid. Next, we had earlier we talked about in the recall, we talked about the introduction of new products launching of the new products, and our Surgeon volumes, generally, in the oral Solidaria, we have been having steady improvement in terms of volume growth. And we've been able to leverage our large manufacturing capabilities. And demand has also been very steady. You know, we have a very broad portfolio. So we continue to grow on search, which volumes across our broad and diverse portfolio. And this is driven by new launches plus the base business. We also seen some positive outcome and new opportunities. Does I think we have fairly position for a steady performer in the future.

Swami Iyer

That isn't any one off in this number. Right. That's the right way to go. So we build on the existing base as we launch new products. That's correct. And I think in the opening remarks, sir, mentioned that Autumn solid pricing was neutral for the quarter.

Neha Manpuria

Yes. And on the injectable business, if you can -- you're going to…

Swami Iyer

So yes, here, right. In fact, injectable business. So from here on here, it is a significant growth, but quarter on quarter, it is single digit growth. And from a base level of overall injectables, we have gone from [indiscernible] branded. And we expect the same trend to continue. So it will be if you compare quarter one to quarter two, it's 142 to 197 at a global level. But if you compare here and here it is 60 plus percent growth, and this is this is without any one-off. And obviously like we will be launching we have launched development in October. And we expect development to continue to give us good revenues from quarter three and quarter four, but based business will continue to be in the range of 1.2 million plus, Neha [ph].

Neha Manpuria

Yes. As you can see, I understand the UDL number and definitely make contribution. I'm talking about generic injectable business, right? Because you know, we have guided to that base improving as we are launching more products, you know, pricing there is also improved. So the $81 million that you've reported for the generic injectable business, not the UGL number, can that improve as we go ahead? Or is it the new base as we get some large product.

Swami Iyer

At this juncture, it is generic injectable business has stabilized around 80 million per quarter for the U.S. market. And we expect that it can go up to 90. But as you see, like we are getting a significant number of approvals. And we expect that different rates can go from 80 to 85 and 90. On this trip, and so those are on the margin number that you've mentioned, I think that our R&D spend is trending below what we saw in the second half, you know, last year so it should be R&D be at the current level, you know, fiber content I think that the person.

You see, our R&D spend approximately India quarter will be around three certified growth this quarter with INR300 crores because some of the major clinical trials series which has happened have been completed in the month due before the next phase starts, which may take place starting October and some of the pressure milestones are being met in October, November only. So we'll be back to around anywhere between INR350 crores to INR400 crores in the third quarter.

Neha Manpuria

Okay, got it. And you're 20% that margin guidance is after assuming the higher R&D.

Swami Iyer

Yes, obviously. Okay. Not great. But this is our internal services ourselves, and we'll be working on them. But thank you so much. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Surya Patra.

Surya Patra

Hello. Thank you. So, congratulations for that great set of numbers in them broad based performance across segments and across line items. My first question is on the strong double-digit growth, what we are witnessing in the U.S. are also led business, whether this is a kind of temporary momentum, as you mentioned, that you are witnessing volume growth, as well as new product launches and all that. But is it a temporary momentum that you're witnessing or is it is kind of a sustainable run rate that we are now having? And can we maintain near double digit growth consistently in the near future for the oral solid business?

S. Subramanian

I will take this question. So thanks, Turia does. You know, there are a couple of questions that you asked whether our goal growth is temporary? I think that's a question now and also us, we don't have in a different way we don't have one of the -- this is the actual demand, I can say based on that, these are the numbers that we achieved. And we have been talking about this in each of the earnings call that we expect growth in the U.S. market, because we were expecting approvals and we did mention that we will be launching 14 new products, I mean 14 launches for the products over the next 12 months. And we are on track with that and this is one which is the new product launches. Apart from that, even in our existing business, we have been you know, the better we have the new opportunities, there have been some positive outcomes and then this is positioned as well for the current quarter and I believe that in future too. But you know, these are markets which you can never say as more people come into the market that could be competition and then we have to meet a competition we believe we are well positioned because we have got that kind of manufacturing capability. And we have a very broad portfolio. So maybe you do summary main net, I think we are in better shape with a broader portfolio. That's all I like to say.

Surya Patra

Okay. Thank you, sir. And secondly on the injectable front, basically the rev element. So, you have long said implement this quarter, but any sensor whether our volume share is likely to be kind of average of the existing players or end the pricings are similar to the existing players some sense if you can give.

Swami Iyer

Thankfully, like it is we can't disclose in terms of settlement terms. So, I will leave that there with the pricing seems to be almost similar.

Surya Patra

Do you think that it will be a kind of streamline revenue evenly distributed revenue stream for you or it would be a kind of lumpy one within the year?

Swami Iyer

No, in fact, we are planning to do it is going not going to be lumpy. It will be distributed across quarters towards the settlement period.

Surya Patra

Okay. And it’s a fact. My next question is about this PLI project. Now we are inching ahead towards the completion of the project and we should be positioning ourselves also commercially. So be sure if you can give some more clarity, a disjuncture What do you have about that? And whether you have mentioned in the opening remark that He will get the payback in the first year itself for the project

Swami Iyer

I never said we will get the payback in the first year what I said is we are likely to complete the entire project and we will commercialize the first April as planned and we will be starting the project phase by phase the project in which the project starting will take place from next week onwards.

Surya Patra

In terms of utilization volume any sense that you can provide sir because he will be possibly be making arrangements for commercial launch and all that.

Swami Iyer

So, Surya actually we have said in the past also we are out of the 15,000-tonne capacity which we are having is not quite to 50% will be still confused, okay. And to that extent, we are better positioned to take out the process. And it is too early for us to talk about it. I mean, we'll talk about how we are going to do that which are the parties or the commercial for external parties will take place will get a better clarity once the trial runs are completed successfully in the month of January and February for the fermentation process.

Surya Patra

Okay, okay. My last question is on the European market. So, say in the previous quarter, we had gotten kind of very positive. This thing remarked that the business which used to hold around 12% is kind of margin it has already surpassed kind of mid-teens levels. So, if you can update about the European business in terms of growth, growth outlook vary from that we are seeing this double digit kind of growth and what is the margin levels that we are currently at and what outlook that we are having, let's say for next year driven by the injectable launches, what is implied for you?

Yugandhar Puvvala

Yes. Hi. Good morning, Surya. European business on the top line has grown by 4.2% on constant currency, but if you discount the discontinued business in a couple of market last year, then it will improve by about 1% And you know, the margins are growing faster than the top line and our focus is because we are lower than the average company's EBITDA, our focus mainly is on improving the margins and our EBITDA remains in the mid-teen’s percentage. So, even though this quarter is seasonality is lower in Europe, but still we have with the fixed costs that we have also we have maintained the EBITDA margins. So that is been the you know, performance and obviously, the margins are growing in double digit, top line growing double digit is not expected in a market which is growing two to 3% per annum. And we are fine with that. Unless you know, some different dynamics happen like withdrawal of some products from major competitor or otherwise, there will not be such opportunity. Going forward, I think that our focus is to grow profit, EBITDA margin and double digit that is what our main objective is.

Surya Patra

But is it ever possible to achieve the company level margins for our European business?

Yugandhar Puvvala

Yes, that is our desire and the goal 20 person is what we should be looking at. And the scale will allow that to happen. We are looking at I mean, as you know that for biosimilars, as well as oncology, the distribution platform is this European companies that we have, so we hope that with specialty product launched, we will further improve the top line.

Tarang Agrawal

Hi, good morning, couple of questions on Europa and Indonesia, and then probably one more on Bucha particularly with respect to the [indiscernible] coming in Sanjeev sir, and hopefully China coming through. How do you see this in this evolving say, from a pipe rarely found works, because it does take care of a lot of bottlenecks that were there in the system.

Yugandhar Puvvala

Yes, that is true. Actually, our top line would have been better if we had more stocks available that is true. So demand goes higher than what the P&L will reflect. And we are very hopeful. In fact, the unit 15 expansion is also getting over in December, January, plus, we are sourcing Europe is sourcing from Unit Three and unit seven. So actually there is some D clogging and expansion is happening in those areas also. So we think that our stock situation in rural solid should improve in next two to four months. And of course, China facilities backup but we are taking one at a time. And the facility is already improved approved for European Union. Injectables, VI, Zack will definitely allow us to supply some of the products which are already approved in Europe, and plus the new filing will happen.

Tarang Agrawal

Okay, your lender, sir. You know, how are you using a 525? When you know, do you see visor contributing meaningfully to the business to the bottom line?

Swami Iyer

I don't think FY ‘25 will have a meaningful impact. But I think it will be FY2026.

Tarang Agrawal

Okay. And just the last one Indonesia. If you look, give us a sense on the market, and how does this acquisition help you and how should we see this business evolving?

Yugandhar Puvvala

Yes. So Tarang, I'll just answer very briefly, but if you have more question, I can answer that. So Indonesia, you know, is the fourth largest populous country and it is economy is doing well, and expected to do well and has a lot of other opportunities. And it is having universal, you know, health insurance scheme. But the acquisition that we have made is the branded products of Pfizer. And they are sold in a private market through the repress medical representatives and patients they purchase from the pharmacies. And these are 16 products. And there are quite a well-known brand like Lipitor, Norvasc, Viagra, Lyrica, Neurontin, etc. And there are people strength is about 160. The top line is 31 million and with a very good margin, and we expect to close the acquisition in this quarter.

Tarang Agrawal

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Because those unit is under restriction. Implicitly, there is no restriction on any of the units, the only one unit is having a warning letter. But still we are supplying the material and there are no major filings in that. And the two in a unit I've been having -- I have been inspected on one observation each has been given here. So you get the year. So there are no major issues for us in terms of the compliance and we look forward to the resolve all the issues very, in a very in consultation with the MDM, we look forward to resolve all the issues.

Swami Iyer

Okay, I like a regarding our power, but regarding our power brands. So like what kind of growth prospects do we look in the current quarter from the power that's coming from the like a special territory or about any new loans? Or about any one if it is, for example, a few dislikes right?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. Salary bit. Yes, we don't have specifically for brands, but if we can put it so we can replay.

Swami Iyer

So but like, do we have any like, did you have any vanity days exclusivity, like in the last quarter or like what to come by like Google, like, are we going to have any Monday? The snow cities like selling right for any or patenting?

Unidentified Analyst

No, when you say exclusivity, right? We will have something called CDD, right? So that's for about 180 days, so we'll have that kind of applause every day for maybe a few products, three, four products. I'd been in the last few quarters. We've been having it otherwise brands wise we have some brands in the U.S. for the oncology division branded injectables and then we have a small branded consumer division that was an acquisition in the last two years Other than that, we don't have anything with the brand and exclusively wise and be from the USA, there is nothing else other than some CGT items.

S. Subramanian

And like do we like what kind of turnover growth inevitable do we see in the current quarter in the next quarter as compared to September to set on water to the St. Louis if you are feeling Sami has been telling you know, they are working on a stereo your voice is not audible can be sick loudly or can you please like come closer to the microphone?

Swami Iyer

Yes, we have been working on growing the business on his highest single digit in us continuously and that is what has been said in the last earnings call and we continue to maintain that. Having said that, it is not that we are looking we are restricting ourselves to single high single digit growth wherever there is an opportunity, the sales team will be looking for more growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Bino Pathiparampil

Hi, good morning. Cebu, this Porto Rico revenue, I -- as I understand was reported earlier as part of U.S. sales. Is it? And why have you separated that out now? And has it got something to do with the restructuring you're doing in Puerto Rico?

Swami Iyer

Yes. We are knowing the law in the know we are shutting down the operation to do the restructuring and modifying the plant and other things we are planning to put cap within a couple of years’ time. So we are scaling down the operations and then bringing it to a close that is the reason we don't we don't want the club because this is the revenue which has been done as a contract manufacturing for that Landry that is a reason now, having completed all our commitments that we may not be doing that and we are surely separate.

Bino Pathiparampil

Okay. So these particular sales will not be there from next quarter onwards.

Swami Iyer

That is what it is, yes.

Bino Pathiparampil

Just on two products in the U.S. [indiscernible] and massive ten on which I believe you have to file status, our visa products, which we can expect in the next 12 to 18 months or so.

S. Subramanian

We know I think this question you raised last name also. And I did mention that these are in the settlement. And we don't expect the launch in the short term. When they say short term anything below 12 months or 12 months is short term. We don't expect to launch.

Bino Pathiparampil

Understood and simple. Just bookkeeping question the depreciation number seems to have jumped quite a bit from the previous few quarters. What has selected that and is this a new level of depreciation? Was

Swami Iyer

TV periodically we do the impairment assessment in consultation with the statutory auditor, the statutory auditors have advised us to make some impairment provision for some of the assets. So we are done the revision

Bino Pathiparampil

Okay, so, is this level going to continue or this was just one quarter it is like this?

Swami Iyer

Base depreciation will be around 350. And water is the exercise of the environment and we will continue to have proof up every quarter and if there are any suggestions or advice given by the Auditor’s Ministry Council.

Bino Pathiparampil

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. My question is we have about INR6000 crores of CW IP which is there on the books as of as of September. Can you give us some sense on the phasing of the capitalization of this CW IP over the next hour what period of time some of this will get capitalized products that are out there several million dollar Capital Work in Progress out of that if you really see the project itself is nearing 180 $5 million as on this day, we should get capitalized by March quarter, right?

Swami Iyer

And probably China also part of it. If we are able to successfully start the operations by Q4 Probably we may calculate some of the portion of China I mean the number of lines which we will be calculating using it will be calculated like that. On the other projects I don't think like why is that so you can definitely we'll do it only in FY2020 By the end of FY2026 and biosimilars will be in the FY2026 right um, the Then you have the UGR manufacturing I mean, all life on the USA manufacturing us will be done in your part of it has been capitalized in normal life, that is the valet Plan Part of it has been capitalized on the balance order, maybe it will be calculated by endophyte will defy or FY2026. So that is a broad thing. The main thing is around one 80 million is for the pending project, which we'll get capitalized by q1. I mean, I'm sorry, Q4.

And so secondly, on the on the biologics CDMO business that we talked about, what is the date of commissioning of this business in terms of where do we start revenues coming through? And at what stage do we onboard clients barring MSD are in this business, so in our assessment meeting. So we expect the plan to be fully commission by ‘26, at least ‘26. And we expect the revenue stream to flow in the calendar year ‘26, or the fiscal year ‘27. The steady state of supplies commercial supplies I expect to dish to begin to the potential partner from ‘27 onwards. The reason being that when you do a technology transfer is when you plan you need to carry out the validation batches, which results in the filing in multiple territories. And the procedure unfolds anywhere between six to 15 months, depending on the market that the partner would intend to file. So I expect steady supply, surely revenues to come in from ‘27? Onwards. So that's one part of your question. What was the other part of your question?

Unidentified Analyst

So at what stage do we in your assessment begin to onboard more clients? Or this is intended to be a single client business option?

Sanjeev Dani

No, no, it is not intended to be a single client endeavor at all. But as you know, when you want it to when you want it to leapfrog into the CMO ecosystem, that has avoided in the West, and that has not avoided in India to the levels that we see in the west or in countries like Singapore and Korea, it is important that we have an anchor an idea the anchor is for strategic partners, which you know, so we would like to, we would like to develop that client base over a period of time. But having said that, I would like to experience this partnership for at least three years before I go to bigger clients or similar clients. But to answer your question, it is it is not going to be a single client in the world at all. Thank you, this investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Damayanti Kerai

Hi, thank you for the opportunity. So you have seen strong performance across segments. So I have cushion on two segments fitfully API, and ARV. So in ARB. Have you seen improvement in funding situation that has helped this quarter number? And also API? Is it a sustainable number? Or it's some kind of seasonal benefit, which has come in for second quarter?

Swami Iyer

Is when this question I've answered in the past, also, we repeat the same thing, the Army does not we are looking at their sales on a quarter of around US$25 million plus or minus right. And we don't see there is a huge growth in case if you're not able to supply the material in a particular quarter. Right, that probably makes it the next quarter. That's the reason why you're seeing but ideally, you should take the air with us around US$25 million, probably plus or minus US$5 million. That's the way you want to take it

And on the API part JPA port, there is a continuous improvement has been taking place since April and last quarter, we have done our own sensitivity or something like that and this quarter, we have grown level security, our capacity utilization has been very good. And apart from that, they are also able to supply to the capital consumption for the formulation business because the formulation business has been requiring more APIs in view of the in grown in demand in the US, which Samir as explained earlier, continue to do.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. My second question is, can you update us on some of the complex or differentiated opportunities in the injectable parts specifically the anti-diabetic portfolio which will open up the next few years.

Swami Iyer

You will, in fact, the mentee like it is obviously our endeavor is to continue to file significant products and we have a big pipeline of 100 plus products. And it is also anti-diabetic is part of that. So, we are working on it as in when like we file and as and when we get approvals will keep informing all the investors. But most likely these would be a more medium term opportunity, right rather than something short term.

Damayanti Kerai

Yes, obviously nothing structured [ph]. Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this isn't about your money and from Bernstein. Can you give us an update on your peg and filgrastim filings in Europe?

Sanjeev Dani

So as you know that we had a technicality last time that the audit got delayed into day one ad where we were not left with more than two weeks. So, we had to in consultation with CHMP we had to withdraw and resubmit the files. Now, we had our meetings with CHMP and we have started the process of re submission. In fact, we have submitted one product already to CHMP and the second product we are waiting for the assignment of rapporteurs. And the sooner the rapporteurs get assigned, it will be submitted as well. So I expect all the three biosimilars regulators to grass James filgrastim on the on the important product, the breast cancer drug that we have trastuzumab, for which we have announced a successful completion of phase three clinical outcome, all three will be aligned and filed before the end of January 2024. Already one product had been filed and the other two will also be filed in the next four to six weeks’ time or a fixed time to stay on the cycle. And therefore these are FY2026 revenue opportunities, right, roughly going to be date to 10.

We expect things to move faster, because we don't have fulfilled regiment actual regime, I expect the clock to really move faster in the terms in in terms of the time required for us to respond. Because these files are going to the second time and I don't I don't foresee in our discussions, the CHMP we don't foresee any time more than two or three weeks for us to respond to their queries. But the only thing pending on filgrastim MultEQ progression will be the audit, which we expect on CHMP is intending to audit us sometime in Q1 next year as soon as they file within three to four months. That's the hope trastuzumab to tell maybe Q4 but the other two I expect to be faster because there are absolutely no queries on those files that we foresee coming through trastuzumab being the first filing in Europe. We expect queries and some time that we take to respond to the queries within the within the block shop.

So yes, to answer your question, trastuzumab to 10 could be Q3 and Q4. The other two can be at least a quarter faster than trastuzumab.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. On the CDMO business would box product be occupying both, your skin kale bioreactors, and okay, thank you. And is Vox product currently pre commercial or is that an answer that's already in the market.

Sanjeev Dani

I am bound by my confidentiality now norms. I can't disclose it at this point of time with you unfortunately, but at an appropriate time, we will be making the disclosure.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much.

Sanjeev Dani

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

In the comments for R&D for the quarter was lower at 4% of sales or even at absolute basis. So how much R&D Spend will be there in second half or finally Q4 [ph]?

Swami Iyer

Fisher as I said, we estimate around 700 to 750. Yes, 750 to 800 crores in the second half, that's what we are estimating. But having said that, it depends upon how the things pan out in the next two quarters in terms of a clinical trial to CRO guys meeting the milestones. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, hello. Hello, I'm audible? Yes. Can you guide on your organic CapEx? June 1, have you already done at $83 million, kind of a number?

Swami Iyer

Yes, this year, probably. I mean, we specifically we don't use the organic campaign because it includes there are a lot of strategic CapEx on many projects, nearly 70 plants are under commissioning, under installation from commissioning, but if you're our work for the existing plant, what is the CapEx etc. which we may be needing is probably we have been doing it around 125 to one 50 million, any new green plant etc. I mean, Greenfield plant etc. is not included in the list we are also embarking as I said in my earlier one, we are also embarking on getting the trying to actually have some market authorizations etc. which is end market optimism which is where my second question is, last year you spend $74 million in acquiring such for new business or business acquisitions or new market this year, you have already first up you have done $95 million. So, would this number be there continuing for FY ’25. Like you will keep doing this kind of at $200 million annually to enter into new markets new business over and above your organic effects.

If you really see this, we are already new market includes China market, which we are already get clearly explained what is happening there. And Indonesia is another market where we are not present. Right. So we don't see any new major market but we do not know if some good opportunity comes where it makes a lot of sense is a new market of new products, new business models, etc., which we can always look into that. So, so long, it is allowing us to grow significantly over a period of time. And this existing plant CapEx of 161 20 to one $50 million, that would sustain in FY ’25, ‘26 or there's a possibility of coming down that much as I explained. No, we are not embarking on many new major drain field plans right, we are trying to add new lines debottlenecking. Like that, we are trying to do that by which we are trying to reduce the gestation period, if you put a greenfield whatever we say no, it takes around four years four to five years’ time. So, what we are trying to do is we are trying to add new lines in the existing plan provided we have adequate space.

So, that is the way we are going to put it and also China also we are having going to have around a significant capacity right that also will help us to sell various U.S. market Europe market may not be used immediately maybe over a period of time later. But immediately Europe and China will be doing that and later if the capacity is still available, we will take it to U.S. markets and Sunday was clearly explained these experts in the unit 15 by which you will take out some of the capacity which has been occupied by Europe in Unit three and seven which will be shifted to unit rotate by which more capacity available for the U.S. market. So, we have been continuously depending upon the growth of into Sami has been demonstrating we have been trying to increase the capacity to meet the demand or capacity utilization for competition inevitably.

So, my question intent was is there a possibility of this coming down dramatically in FY ‘2526 obviously will come because these major capitals is taking place is almost always a greenfield like Eugia why is that then we have been but strategic CapEx will be there always strategy CapEx will always be there 100 and 100 to 150 million will be the like biosimilar subcommittee as explained in a neatly what is going to happen and CDMO etc. These are all the capital which is meant for us you after, but for the existing geometric business, we will be adding less we may not be doing any major CapEx.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's it for me. Thank you.

Swami Iyer

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, can you hear me? Yes. Thank you. Thank you for taking the patient. I just wanted to ask what are the corporate governance initiatives that company has taken on Africa for incidents which happened last year because even after the good performances that the company has kept up over the last three, four quarters, the valuation still seems to be a bit depressed compared to the other peer companies. So what is your personal use? So from last year, are there any corporate governance initiatives that the company has taken?

Swami Iyer

Corporate Governance, we have elected the new directors etc. We have got the CEOs in all the verticals, which is driven effectively and view injected Mr. subcommittee with a specialist chemistry specialist in chemistry is brought into the board by which mod is getting more information and the knowledge we have been doing continuously, this is a continuous process. Thank you.

Srinivas Kandi

Thank you all for joining us on the call today. If you have any of your questions unanswered. Please feel free to keep in touch with the investor relations team. The transcript of this call will be uploaded on our website www.rb no.com In due course, thank you and have a great day.

