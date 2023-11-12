Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 Of My Favorite Beaten Down Renewable Energy Picks

Summary

  • Ørsted A/S and Canadian Solar Inc. are two renewable energy companies with Grade A valuations after sharp declines in share prices.
  • Canadian Solar is a leader in solar panel and battery storage manufacturing and design with all-time high EPS readings and a promising future given American public investment initiatives.
  • Ørsted is the global leader of the offshore wind energy sector and has the potential for significant revenue growth in the United States despite project cancellations and prolonged completion timelines.
  • Equity in either or both companies presents a pure play opportunity on bona fide products that address climate change and therefore face a growth market in the U.S. despite their risks as foreign companies.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Introduction

In this article I explore two companies with Grade A valuation in the renewable energy sector. These companies are Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) and Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ). Both have experienced precipitous price movements in recent months. Since Q2

This article was written by

Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNNGY, DOGEF, CSIQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Larry, a Futurist profile picture
Larry, a Futurist
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (579)
Good article, William. Thanks. I would like to see Orsted reverse its cancellation of the New Jersey projects, and others. I imagine this could be negotiated by balancing rates against interest rates. Do you see this happening?
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 9:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.29K)
Thanks for update on CSIQ
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 8:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.03K)
Agree with Csiq, a buy
