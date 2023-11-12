Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated Shipping: Q3 Results May Miss Again (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set to report its Q3 FY2023 earnings, trading near its all-time lows.
  • I've decided to update my coverage in advance as ZIM's direct competitors have already reported on the third quarter. Read on.
  • Matson was the only company in the sample that made relatively positive comments. But I expect ZIM to follow the actions of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.
  • If we look at the actual performance of the peers and take Wall Street's expectations as the missing final observation for ZIM, we will see that the downward revisions ZIM has experienced in recent months may not be enough.
  • I continue to hold ZIM and follow the dollar cost averaging, but as I have no concrete evidence that things should change in the near future, I classify my earnings preview article as "Hold".
Контейнерный грузовой корабль глобальный бизнес логистика импорт экспорт грузовые перевозки, анализ контейнерных грузовых судов, визуали

AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Q3 FY2023 season is in full swing and shipping companies are no exception. One of the most intriguing companies for income-seeking investors is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM). It's due to

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (6)

B
BioScientist
Today, 9:34 AM
Thank you for the article, very good work. For a layman, however, the supply vs demand gap is difficult to grasp if given by different units. How much supply growth is the mentioned extra capacity in %?
petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 9:24 AM
in the end laddies, it all boils down to be lucky!

spare a moment for investors who bought at $60 a share.

and the lucky ones who bought ZIMN before ZIM became famous, and then sold at $60

Forget the gazillions of opinions out there, hald of them are usually incorrect, just go on gut instinct, remember, no guts, no glory, and

Good luck
Rakesh.B profile picture
Rakesh.B
Today, 9:15 AM
ZIM - I am long, and appreciate the article. Probably a fair representation of the consensus view. I am disappointed at the generous dividends ZIM gave, and is now struggling for survival. I am hoping the management will exceed the pessimistic market expectations based on better and more agile management, more advanced technology than peers, and asset light business model. I am still baffled how DAC and GSL have a rosy outlook, when the end market users like ZIM are struggling. Would appreciate if someone can explain that.
S
St.Rigley
Today, 9:13 AM
I expect a cash burn in the $500M range for Q3. Ugly.
W
Wshield
Today, 8:36 AM
Would one not expect shipping prices to increase due to the Panama Canal now restricting movement by 25% due to lack of water in the recharge lake? The stack-up of ships at both ends of the canal is staggering. Or is the opposite to occur - prices decrease?
Suez Canal Authority announced they are increasing transit costs in 2024. Ouch.
All options are far longer travels which needs to be charged for. Increase charges = increased inflation???
Shipping is already redirecting to West Coast USA and Mexico.
Yes, I own ZIM and with all the warring going on in the world, I don't know how shipping will be affected. i.e. don't know to sell or hold. I am at a loss so far I can't even see bottom... :-)
