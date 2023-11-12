Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ray Dalio Predicts WW3, Buys China

Nov. 12, 2023 8:23 AM ETIEMG, JPM, PDD, VEU3 Comments
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.62K Followers

Summary

  • Ray Dalio said that the odds of WW3 went from 35% to 50% in two years.
  • This fact may explain why Bridgewater Associates recently chose to bet heavily on emerging markets.
  • Bridgewater's largest position is the iShares Emerging Markets ETF, which includes significant exposure to Chinese stocks.
  • The valuation gap between US and global stocks suggests that foreign stocks are likely to outperform US stocks in the future.

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 - Day 1

Ray Dalio

Kimberly White

Ray Dalio made waves in October, when he announced that the odds of WW3 went from 35% to 50% in two years. Commenting on the Israel/Gaza situation, he said that the conflict threatens to spread out to involve the entire

This article was written by

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VEU, PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Great Swami profile picture
Great Swami
Today, 9:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.9K)
I think Dalio should move to where he makes his bets and convert his holdings to rinminbi’s . Put your money where your mouth is Ray!
sethmcs profile picture
sethmcs
Today, 9:16 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.65K)
Eisenstein said I have no idea what weapons will be used in WWIII but I can assure you WWIV will be fought with sticks and stones.
b
betacom
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (49)
If it comes to WW3 there will be nothing left for investments.
