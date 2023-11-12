Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 7:44 AM ETCrexendo, Inc. (CXDO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.08K Followers

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Korn - CEO

Jon Brinton - CRO

Ron Vincent - CFO

Doug Gaylor - COO and President

Anand Buch - CSO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Palani - Northland Capital

Tony Felling - Lake Street Capital

Chris Sakai - Singular Research

Maj Soueidan - GeoInvesting.

Kate Knop - B. Riley

Michael Kaufman - MK Investments

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Crexendo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Korn. You may begin.

Jeff Korn

Thank you, Mike, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Crexendo Q3 2023 conference call. On the call with me today are Doug Gaylor, our President and COO; Ron Vincent, our CFO; Jon Brinton, our CRO; and Anand Buch, our CSO.

In a moment, Jon will read our safe harbor statement. After that, I'll give some brief comments on our performance for the quarter. Ron will provide more detail on the numbers, before handing over the call to Doug to provide a business and sales update. After that, we'll open the call up to questions.

Jon, would you please read the safe harbor?

Jon Brinton

Yes, thank you, Jeff. I want to take this opportunity to remind listeners that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for such forward-looking statements. All statements made in this conference call, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, words like believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, will, and other similar statements of expectation identifying forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that any forward-looking statements are based on assumptions

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CXDO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CXDO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.