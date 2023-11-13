georgnroll

Introduction

I know REITs have not been a favorite amongst investors in the last several months. Honestly, over the last year, investors have rotated out of these income vehicles into other investments like bonds and CDs. The reasons are obvious with the sector being down double-digits in the last 12 months. But since the last Fed meeting, I feel like the sentiment is starting to shift a bit. In the last month, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) is up 0.31% and the REIT sell-off seems to have tapered off a bit. I'm in no way predicting this is the bottom or what will happen next. But with the Federal Reserve electing to hold rates, and the economy seeming to think we are closer to the end of the rate hike cycle, now is a good time to buy Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in my opinion. I last covered O here last month where I talked about buying them all the way down. I actually bought some shares this morning when it touched below $50. It's no secret O is one of the most popular REITs in the world, and in 2024 when rates are likely to be cut, I believe O will be the first REIT to soar in price. And as an investor, you don't want to miss the train for capital gains.

Why Realty Income

If you've been an investor in Realty Income over the last few years, you're probably not a happy camper. Since April of 2022, the stock is down roughly 33% from the price of around $75. Even with dividends every month, investors are still in the red. No one wants to ever be down in the market, but it's part of the game. Some portfolios can outperform the it, and some people can get in and out of stocks at the right times. If you sold O before the drop-off now may be a good time to get back in.

I held O before years ago. When I first started investing in REITs, they were one of the first ones where I invested. I can't remember my cost basis but the price was trading in the $70's if I remember correctly. I had a very small position and quickly sold out of the stock to use that money for what I thought was a better buying opportunity at the time. But with the stock hitting a new 52-week low recently, I couldn't help but start another position. Right now my cost basis is $50.

Recent Acquisition & Earnings Report

Unless you've been living under a rock or are new to REITs, you're well aware of O's recent acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). When I saw the news I was excited and nervous at the same time. I was excited because I finally held a REIT that acquired another publicly traded company and not the other way around. The first thing that came to my mind was when STORE Capital got acquired and went private. I actually liked that REIT and was sad to see them go. Then on the other hand, I was nervous because I was wondering if O was desperate for growth. They have become so large that it's getting harder and harder to find quality growth opportunities. But ultimately, I thought the acquisition made sense.

SRC's portfolio is very similar to O's with the exception of their industrial concentration, which almost doubled Realty Income's. I thought they were a great fit for their portfolio. Of course, investors weren't too happy about this as O's price dropped on the news break. I try not to get too emotional about that stuff. What I really wanted to see was their Q3 earnings report. How would the company do? Would they beat or miss? Another thing I was looking out for was guidance. I questioned if the company was desperately searching for growth, and maybe they would disappoint during earnings. To be honest the REIT surprised me a bit.

Not only did they beat on the top and bottom line, they managed to increase acquisition and full year AFFO guidance. AFFO is now expected to be $0.02 higher, coming in at an expected $3.98-$4.01. Net income per share guidance was also revised and is now expected to be $1.25 to $1.32, up from $1.20 to $1.28.

YTD Realty Income has made $6.8 billion in acquisitions. As you can see below, O is taking advantage of opportunities in the market, starting with SRC. Over the last three years, O has tripled their average volume of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion. When you're as big as O, it's easier to sit back and wait for opportunities. While smaller businesses may be struggling, behemoths like O are always lurking in the shadows. Cap rates are high and real estate is relatively cheap. I watched several companies do this during the pandemic also. Remember there's always an opportunity or sale somewhere. Management stated during earnings that with sharp changes in cost of capital, they will remain selective in pursuing new investment opportunities.

They plan to hold the line on entering any new transactions unless they can be assured of generating ample spreads. Because of their large size and A- credit rating, O will be able to seize opportunities while others may find it harder to do so. In the coming months, I expect O to continue on its path to more growth, waiting in the shadows for more opportunities.

Don't Be A Market Timer

I've seen several comments from readers and investors saying they will buy O when it hits below $40. Or they're waiting for $42 or some number that they've placed in their head. Of course, we all want a bargain but right now the stock is giving investors one. When I hear people say that, I instantly say that's a market timer. That goes for the same thing when selling. Oh I'll sell when it gets to this price. It may never get there. Learn to cut your losses, and also learn to take advantage of a bargain. O at $50 is a great price in my opinion. Could it hit a new 52-week low? Sure, but I think those who wait too long could miss the train when it leaves the station in 2024. Why do I think that? Because I think that's when we'll see the first rate cut happen.

Right now there's a 40% chance of rates being .25 bps lower than current rates. At the end of the year, there's a 29.2% chance that rates will be 450-475 bps. Of course, this is all speculation. During the meeting, the Fed chair stated that they weren't even considering rate cuts at the moment. And rightfully so. That seems to be the furthest thing from their mind as they are focused on price stability. Again, all of this could change, especially with all the geopolitical issues going on right now.

But when sentiment starts to shift, the gain train could happen fast and investors don't want to miss out. I've done that before. Saying I would wait for a cheaper price, or that I thought a stock was too high. No one can predict or time the market. So therefore I don't even try. The greatest investor, Warren Buffett stated:

I can't time stocks based on what they're gonna do this quarter or next quarter, and I don't know anybody else that can either, but maybe they can.

Maybe there are people who can or who are lucky. I don't have that kind of luck. But I do believe REIT prices will surge sometime next year, especially the high-quality ones like O and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). So as an investor, it's best to get in now before the train leaves the station.

Valuation

Right now O is trading at 12x normalized FFO. This makes it a great bargain in my opinion. Being a premier REIT and now becoming the fourth largest in the space, it's only right they will see a higher valuation when sentiment shifts. With a 5-year average of 18x FFO, investors stand to get some great upside. As an income investor, I buy my stocks with the plan to hold them for a long time, sometimes forever. And in my opinion, Realty Income is a forever hold.

Most know REITs are not considered fast growers. They are strictly income vehicles. But at these prices, you can take advantage of the potential capital appreciation they offer while trading at discounts. Being more conservative (as I prefer to be) and using a lower growth rate of 2.75% and an expected rate of return of 8%, gives me a price of $60, offering a 20% upside. This is similar to other analysts' price target of $60.19

Risk Factors

Although rates are expected to decline next year, they still pose a threat to the entire sector. The higher for longer environment promised may continue, but as I previously mentioned, I expect market sentiment to shift in REITs' favor sometime next year. Another factor for Realty Income is their sheer size. As the REIT continues to grow, it will become harder and harder for them to do so. This is one reason the market has priced the REIT where it sits currently. With recent acquisitions in the gaming space, O has been forced to go outside their circle of competence. But with O's quality management team, I'm confident they will continue to find growth for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line

Realty Income, like many of its peers, is trading at a very attractive valuation currently, offering the potential for double-digit gains in the medium to long term. I, along with many other analysts expect rates to decline next year. If so, this will benefit REITs as sentiment begins to shift and investors rotate out of bonds and other fixed-rate investments back into the sector. Furthermore, O delivered stellar earnings during Q3, even boosting AFFO & acquisition guidance. I expect them to continue taking advantage of elevated costs, searching for potential attractive investments in the near term. Due to their aristocrat status and bargain valuation, I think investors should be loading the train at these levels, and enjoy the ride and monthly dividends along the way.