Berkshire Hathaway: Time To Be Greedy

Mark Wilson

After Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) released its successful earnings results for Q3 earlier this month, it’s safe to say that there’s nothing not to like about Warren Buffett’s firm at this stage. Despite trading close to its all-time high levels, Berkshire Hathaway shares offer a decent upside in the current environment full of geopolitical and macroeconomic risks. The company trades at multiples that are lower in comparison to the market average and it has more than enough growth opportunities along with the sizable war chest to create additional shareholder value in the following years. As such, I believe that it makes sense to stick with my BUY rating for Berkshire Hathaway for now.

There’s Nothing Not To Like About Berkshire Hathaway At This Point

Earlier this month Berkshire Hathaway reported impressive earnings results for Q3 which showed that the company’s operating earnings increased by 41% Y/Y to $10.76 billion. At the same time, the company’s portfolio remains robust and there are reasons to believe that Berkshire Hathaway has more than enough opportunities to continue to generate such returns even in the current environment.

If we look at the insurance business results, we’ll see that the investment income of its insurance portfolio in Q3 stood at $2.47 billion in comparison to $1.41 billion a year ago, while the underwriting earnings were $2.42 billion against a loss of $1.07 billion a year ago. Such a great performance was mostly a result of an elevated catastrophe activity, which was not the case a year ago, as the net premium change this year has been minimal. Going forward, it’s likely that Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance business will continue to generate solid returns, as the industry’s ROE is expected to stand at 9.5% next year, above the estimated ROE of 6.5% this year.

What’s more, is that there’s nothing not to like about Berkshire Hathaway’s public investment portfolio as well. Although the company recorded $23.5 billion in unrealized investment losses mostly due to the decline of the overall market in September, the market is currently recovering from its lows, it has already pared the losses from last month, and it could appreciate further due to the strong performance of the American economy. As such, Berkshire Hathaway’s public investments could increase in value as well in the foreseeable future since the shares of Apple (AAPL), which is the biggest public position of Warren Buffett’s firm, have already appreciated by over 10% from its late-October lows. If this trend continues, there’s a possibility that unrealized losses could become unrealized gains in a matter of months. At the same time, nothing is stopping Berkshire Hathaway from holding those positions for a long time until they generate significant gains given the company’s record liquidity. After all, most of Berkshire Hathaway’s public holdings are mostly established firms with predictable income streams that are more than likely to generate solid returns in the long run.

Considering all of this, it’s safe to say that Berkshire Hathaway is a solid business to own in the current environment full of macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. While the shares have slightly depreciated since the publication of my latest article in September, there are reasons to believe that now they offer an even better point of entry.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway trades at less than 20 times its forward earnings and only at ~2 times its forward sales. For comparison, the average S&P 500 forward P/E ratio is ~24x, which indicates that Berkshire Hathaway is undervalued in comparison to the rest of the market.

What’s more, is that it’s also safe to say that those investors who want to hold a stake in Apple should do so by purchasing Berkshire Hathaway shares instead. Not only will Berkshire Hathaway benefit from all of the growth opportunities that Apple offers regardless due its sizable stake in the business, but it’s also able to offer additional safety to investors thanks to its exposure to assets from different industries. At the current price, Apple is already overvalued in comparison to the market and Berkshire Hathaway, and what’s more, is that its shares have also underperformed against the firm of Warren Buffett in the last six months.

Add to all of this the fact that Berkshire Hathaway has $157.2 billion in cash reserves that could be used at any moment to gain stakes in lucrative businesses and it becomes obvious that Warren Buffett’s firm is a no-brainer investment in the current environment. Seeking Alpha’s quant system also thinks that Berkshire Hathaway is a strong buy, while the consensus on the street is that the shares represent a ~16% upside at the current price. As such, I’m sticking with my BUY rating as there’s nothing not to like about Berkshire Hathaway at this stage.

Berkshire Hathaway's Consensus Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

Macro Risks To Consider

Despite the upside that Berkshire Hathaway offers, it’s still important to understand that some macro risks are outside of the company’s control, which could negatively affect the performance of its shares in the short to near term.

First of all, while the U.S. economy is likely to keep the momentum going into Q4 after the impressive performance in Q3, there’s a risk that if the Federal Reserve sticks with its hawkish policy for a while and keeps rates higher for longer – the economy could enter a recession and take the whole market down with it. This could result in a depreciation of Berkshire Hathaway’s shares as well. After all, the pace of buybacks has already slowed down in Q3 in comparison to Q2, which could indicate that there’s a risk that Berkshire Hathaway’s stock goes lower first before going higher later.

The Bottom Line

Despite all the risks discussed above, Berkshire Hathaway remains an attractive investment at the current levels as its shares are undervalued in comparison to the rest of the market. At the same time, the business itself is well positioned to face all the macro and geopolitical risks and continue to create additional shareholder value for years to come thanks to the sizable war chest and a number of growth opportunities from which Berkshire Hathaway should be able to easily benefit.