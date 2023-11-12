Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

URNJ Vs. URNM: Juniors Seem To Be Inferior

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • The uranium market is heating up, with the spot price increasing nearly 50% YtD.
  • The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF was launched in 2023, offering exposure to mainly explorers/developers.
  • However, the current macro environment favours more stable companies with producing assets.
  • URNM seems to be the better choice and performance data supports that.

uranium nitrate called uranyl, with uranium ore, radioactive material on isolated white background

RHJ

Throughout the past year, I’ve written a few articles on uranium – both on equities and the commodity itself, laying out the bull case for the yellow metals and its miners. The most recent one of those could be found

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.73K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KAZATOMPROM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About URNJ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on URNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URNM
--
URNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.