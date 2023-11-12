Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cepton, Inc. (CPTN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 8:31 AM ETCepton, Inc. (CPTN), CPTNW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.09K Followers

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Hull Xu - Chief Financial Officer

Jun Pei - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Mitch Hourtienne - Senior Vice President of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Tom Narayan - RBC Capital Markets

Kevin Garrigan - WestPark Capital

Matthew Galinko - Maxim Group

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Cepton Inc. Business Update and Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Hull Xu, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Hull Xu

Thank you and welcome to Cepton's third quarter 2023 earnings call and business update. With me today are Jun Pei, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Hourtienne, Chief Commercial Officer.

During the call, we may refer to our unaudited GAAP and non-GAAP measures in our earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. I'd like to remind everyone that comments made in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected operational and financial performance for future periods. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and are subject to the Safe Harbor statements relating to the forward-looking statements contained in our earnings release and the slides that accompany this call. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors, including those discussed in the earnings release or during today's call and those described in our filings with the U.S. SEC. We are not undertaking any commitment to update these statements as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CPTN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPTN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.