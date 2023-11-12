Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 8:39 AM ETForge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.09K Followers

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Paschel - SVP

Kelly Rodriques - CEO

Mark Lee - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Kramm - UBS

Devin Ryan - JMP Securities

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Forge Global Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you, and I will now turn the call over to Dominic Paschel, SVP. Dom, you may begin your conference.

Dominic Paschel

Awesome. Thank you, Kayla, and thank you all for joining us today for Forge's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Kelly Rodriques, Forge's CEO, and Mark Lee, Forge's CFO. They will share prepared remarks regarding the quarter's results and then take your questions at the end. Just after market closed today, we issued a press release announcing Forge's third quarter 2023 results. A discussion of our results today is complementary to the press release, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website. This conference call is being webcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days. There is also an accompanying investor supplemental PDF on our IR page that I would recommend you download.

During this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and projections as of today's date. Any forward-looking statements that we make are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those included in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FRGE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRGE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.