Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.09K Followers

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Cagnard - Corporate Communications and IR Director

Burkhart Grund - CFO

Jerome Lambert - CEO

Cyrille Vigneron - Cartier CEO

Johann Rupert - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Chauvet - Citi Research

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Antoine Belge - BNP Paribas Exane

Edouard Aubin - Edouard Aubin

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Thierry Cota - Societe

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Richemont Full Year '24 Interim Results Presentation. I am Alice, your call operator. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications and IR Director. Please go ahead.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Alice, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Richemont's half year results presentation for the period ended 30th September 2023. Here with us today are Johann Rupert, Chairman; Jerome Lambert, Group Chief Executive Officer; Burkhart Grund, Group Chief Finance Officer; Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier Chief Executive Officer; and James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive.

I would like to remind you that the company announcement and results presentation can be downloaded from richemont.com, and that the replay of this audio webcast will be available on our website today at 3:00 p.m. Geneva time. Before we begin, please take note of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements in our announcement and on Slide 2 of our presentation.

Turning now to the presentation. Burkhart will begin by discussing key highlights in group sales. I will then provide further detail on the performance of our Maisons. Finally, Burkhart will take you through the financials and offer some concluding remarks. This presentation will then be followed by a Q&A session.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CFRHF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFRHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.