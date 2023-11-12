Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Reinsurance And CAR T Therapies Lead A 3 IPO Week

Nov. 12, 2023 11:15 AM ETCRGX, HG, GVH, ANSCU, AITRU, ZK, TFG, SQVI, HWEP, QMIX, AMDI, FBLG, WMBT, DDC, SHIM
Summary

  • Three IPOs and two SPACs debuted this week, while the pipeline got a boost from a flurry of initial filings.
  • Oncology biotech CARGO Therapeutics priced at the bottom of the range to raise $281 million at a $611 million market cap.
  • Reinsurer and specialty insurance provider Hamilton Group priced below the range to raise $225 million at a $1.7 billion market cap.
  • Cross-border logistics provider Globavend priced at the bottom of the range to raise $6 million at a $59 million market cap.
  • Three IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, though other small issuers may join the calendar late.

digital light bulb with IPO text on black background, trading, business and finance screen

Ingenious Buddy

Three IPOs and two SPACs debuted this week, while the pipeline got a boost from a flurry of initial filings.

Oncology biotech CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) priced at the bottom of the range to raise $281 million

