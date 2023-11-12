U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Reinsurance And CAR T Therapies Lead A 3 IPO Week

Ingenious Buddy

Three IPOs and two SPACs debuted this week, while the pipeline got a boost from a flurry of initial filings.

Oncology biotech CARGO Therapeutics (CRGX) priced at the bottom of the range to raise $281 million at a $611 million market cap. The biotech's lead program is an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell candidate, the underlying CAR of which the company exclusively licensed from the National Cancer Institute. This past August, CARGO initiated a potentially pivotal Phase 2 trial in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, with interim results expected in 2025. It finished the week down 3%.

Reinsurer and specialty insurance provider Hamilton Group (HG) priced below the range to raise $225 million at a $1.7 billion market cap. Mostly operating through subsidiaries in Bermuda and Europe, the company provides a range of insurance products globally, including casualty and specialty insurance, as well as reinsurance. Hamilton has steadily improved its combined ratio, though it has been historically high, and its arrangement with Two Sigma adds complexity to the deal. Hamilton Group finished the week flat.

Cross-border logistics provider Globavend (GVH) priced at the bottom of the range to raise $6 million at a $59 million market cap. The company provides cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand, and its customers are primarily B2C e-commerce merchants. Globavend finished the week down 53%.

Two SPACs priced this week: Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (ANSCU) raised $300 million to target agricultural decarbonization, and AI Transportation Acquisition (AITRU) raised $60 million to target AI in transportation.

Six IPOs, one direct listing, and one SPAC submitted initial filings this past week. Chinese EV brand ZEEKR (ZK) led the pack, as it filed to raise an estimated $500 million, followed by specialty insurer Fortegra (TFG), which filed to raise $100 million. A flurry of small deals also joined the pipeline. Vaccine developer Sequoia Vaccines (SQVI) filed to raise $20 million. Japanese EV retailer HW Electro (HWEP) and Malaysian consulting services provider QMIS TBS Capital Group (QMIX) both filed to raise $17 million each. Maritime tour operator Amphitrite Digital (AMDI) filed to raise $10 million at an $81 million market cap, and cell therapy biotech FibroBiologics (FBLG) filed for a direct listing on the Nasdaq. SPAC Sichuan WB Technology (WMBT) filed to raise $70 million to target businesses in China and the APAC region.

Three IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, though other small issuers may join the calendar late.

Hong Kong-based DDC Enterprise (DDC) plans to raise $45 million at a $226 million market cap. Starting as an online recipe platform, DDC has since shifted to sales of prepared food products under its DayDayCook brand, as well as private label items. The company utilizes an omnichannel distribution strategy, which includes several large stores like 7/11 and Carrefour. Revenue growth was weighed down by China’s zero-COVID policy in 2022, though it reaccelerated in the 1H23.

Holdover Shimmick (SHIM) is tentatively scheduled to raise $50 million at a $333 million market cap. The company specializes in public water infrastructure, including dams, reservoirs, water treatment, and desalination plans. Its project backlog is worth $1+ billion, though it is subject to cancellation and adjustments.

Holdover Signing Day Sports (SGN) plans to raise $8 million at a $58 million market cap. Signing Day Sports provides a digital platform to help student athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country. The company is very small and highly unprofitable.

U.S. IPO Calendar IssuerBusiness Deal SizeMarket Cap Price RangeShares Filed TopBookrunners Signing Day Sports (SGN) Scottsdale, AZ $8M$58M $4 - $61,500,000 Boustead Operates a recruiting platform for student athletes. DDC Enterprise (DDC) Hong Kong, China $45M$226M $9.50 - $11.504,250,000 CMBIBenchmark Sells prepared food products and operates a recipe sharing platform in China. Shimmick (SHIM) Irvine, CA $50M$333M $10 - $124,550,000 Roth Cap. California-based construction firm specializing in public water infrastructure. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for three companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/9/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 24.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Kenvue (KVUE). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 19.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 6.1%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou and Porsche.

