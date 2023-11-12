Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 11:17 AM ETKORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE), KORE.WS
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.09K Followers

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 0000 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charley Brady - Vice President, Investor Relations

Romil Bahl - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Holtz - EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen

Jamie Reynolds - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello and welcome to the KORE Group Holdings’ Third Quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Charley Brady Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead Charley

.

Charley Brady

Thank you, operator. On today's call we'll be referring to the third quarter 2023 earnings presentation. That will be helpful to follow along with as well as the press release filed this afternoon that details the company's third quarter 2023 results both of which can be found on our Investor Relations page at ir.korewireless.com.

Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later today. Please note that this webcast includes forward-looking statements, statements about the company's beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, will, could, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today.

The company encourages you to review the safe harbor statements, risk factors and other disclaimers contained on this slide and today's press release as well as in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identifies specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after this webcast.

The company

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KORE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KORE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.