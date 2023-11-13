Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Banking Crisis Likely On The Horizon - Are You Prepared?

Nov. 13, 2023 11:00 AM ET3 Comments
Avi Gilburt
Avi Gilburt


Summary

  • Many investors seem to be ignoring the major issues that are clearly seen in the balance sheets of many banks across the country.
  • A long-term bear market will likely place significant pressure on the financial sector.
  • It's time for you to do due diligence on the banks which house your hard-earned money.
2023 Bank Failures

MCCAIG

As many of you know, I'm someone who sees market sentiment as quite important. So, I will tell you that we garner the least "likes" within the articles we publish warning of the banking issues we see in bank balance sheets.

Avi Gilburt
Avi Gilburt
75.02K Followers

Avi Gilburt, CPA., is an accountant and lawyer by training

Avi is the leader of the investing group The Market Pinball Wizard where they help members gain a more real-time understanding of where the market is likely heading. Features of the group include: daily S&P 500 directional analysis, intraweek metals analysis, weekly expanded analysis on the S&P 500, metals, USO, and USD, weekly live webinars where we walk you through the charts we are tracking, and community chat with direct access to Avi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 11:38 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (425)
Avi,

Does your Safer Bank Research only cover large banks?
T
Trackrig
Today, 11:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (36)
I always wonder why people invest in banks.
i
iceman7135
Today, 11:36 AM
PROInvesting Group
Comments (189)
Interesting article Avi, as a trained CPA, estate planning attorney and financial advisor myself I’ve made that same FDiC argument since the OG banking crisis.

Here comes another one I’d agree. I’d much rather have a state like Texas guarantee funds in an FIA, a bond alternative that has significantly outperformed that asset class over the past decade by simply transferring the interest rate risk to the insurance companies who actually possess all the cash.

Banks somehow didn’t get that memo starting with SVB and of course Dodd/Frank didn’t help either, mandating LT bonds as part of the “safety” part of a bank’s portfolio.

The damage is already done by the FED, now we just wait to see the extent of how much was broken. :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

