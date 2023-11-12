Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 2:54 PM ETYellow Pages Limited (YLWDF), Y:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.1K Followers

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCPK:YLWDF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Eckert - President & Chief Executive Officer

Franco Sciannamblo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Yellow Pages Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Call. Today's conference call contains forward-looking information about Yellow Pages' outlook, objectives and strategy. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Yellow Pages' actual results could differ materially from expectations discussed. The details of Yellow Pages is cautioned regarding forward-looking information, including key assumptions and risks, can be found in Yellow Pages' Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2023. This call is being recorded and webcast and all of the disclosure documents are available on the company's website and on SEDAR.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Eckert, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Eckert

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. From the company, I'm here with Franco Sciannamblo, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Sherilyn King, our Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service. As usual, today, we'll make a few introductory comments and then we will be available to answer your questions.

In the third quarter this year, we continued to produce what I think is very strong profitability and generate very good cash in spite of the headwinds that we all face in the global economy that, of course, are hindering our progress somewhat on the revenue front. Our earnings this quarter, this third quarter, adjusted EBITDA was approximately 31% of revenue. And that's in spite of the fact that we have continued unabated, our investments in our revenue initiatives, including expanding our sales force.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About YLWDF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YLWDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.