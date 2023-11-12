Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atkore: Not An Appealing Buy Going Into Earnings

Nov. 12, 2023 9:01 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)3 Comments
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
814 Followers

Summary

  • Atkore's share price has increased over 30% in the past year, driven by successful expansion through M&A acquisitions.
  • YoY sales growth was negative 13.4% due to decreased selling prices, indicating a highly competitive market.
  • The market is optimistic, but short interest is over 10%, and the risk of buying now is too great, making it a hold.

Electrician engineer uses a multimeter to test the electrical installation and power line current in an electrical system control cabinet.

A stockphoto

Investment Rundown

Over the last 12 months, the share price has increased quite quickly for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) as it's up over 30%. Much of this has come from its successful endeavors like expansion through M&A acquisitions and

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
814 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Thelonius23 profile picture
Thelonius23
Yesterday, 9:14 PM
Comments (454)
hmmmm…
Large Margin of Safety profile picture
Large Margin of Safety
Yesterday, 9:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.13K)
Oh man. You did not do you homework, did you?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ATKR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.