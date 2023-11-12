A stockphoto

Investment Rundown

Over the last 12 months, the share price has increased quite quickly for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) as it's up over 30%. Much of this has come from its successful endeavors like expansion through M&A acquisitions and other ventures. It seems that the company will continue to trade at a lower valuation as some of the momentum the company had before is disappearing. The YoY sales growth was negative 13.4% which was largely due to decreased selling prices for the company. This indicates to me that the market they are in is highly competitive and to not lose even more market share and sales the company is forced to lower prices to stay relevant. This is even as inflation has caused prices of products to increase in many markets and industries. In the medium term, I think this will be a headwind for the company.

The market seems quite optimistic as well and the short interest is right now over 10% as well, indicating decreased optimism for the business. On November 17 ATKR is set to release their next earnings report and even if the company trades at a low earnings multiple for example, the risk of buying now is too great and I will be rating it a hold for that reason.

Company Segments

ATKR is a renowned manufacturer and global distributor of a comprehensive range of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products. With a robust presence in both domestic and international markets, the company has experienced remarkable growth, especially since the onset of the pandemic. This surge in its stock performance can be attributed to a confluence of factors, including favorable end-market conditions and the strategic leverage of multiple competitive advantages.

Company Products (Investor Presentation)

In addition, the company specializes in the design and production of safety and infrastructure solutions, encompassing a wide range of offerings, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security systems, and cable management solutions. These products are made available to customers under various brand names, including Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, and several others. This diversified product portfolio underscores Atkore's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for a multitude of safety and infrastructure needs.

Business Growth (Investor Presentation)

The company has made strong strides since its IPO in 2017, the addressable market opportunity is now twice as large at $3.9 billion and it continues to grow as well. On key shift from 2017 has been the increased exposure to plastic, pipe, conduit, and fittings which is now at 39% of the sales for the business. Back in 2017, it was only at 18%. The specific market here is set to grow at around 7.75% CAGR until 2028 which would value it at $9.2 billion at least.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

From the last report, it has become evident that the pricing environment for ATKR is more difficult now than a year ago. The sales have continued to decline following product price decreases. This is not a good sign as it points to a lack of MOAT and increased competitiveness in the industry as well. ATKR is well diversified so some hedging is a possibility against these moves in the market. But should the next earnings report showcase even higher sales drops, closer to negative 16% then we may be forced to have a sell rating here actually.

P/S (Seeking Alpha)

On a p/s scale, ATKR is still trading above the sector and I think this premium is why some short sellers are seeing an opportunity here right now. With lacking sales I think a fairer p/s is around 1 instead, a more neutral rating ultimately. This leaves a nearly 30% drop in the near term for the company. The reason I don't have them as a sell is that I still see some glimmering hope that a revelation may happen in 2024 as interest rates stabilize and inflation gets under control.

Capital Deployment (Investor Presentation)

The majority of the products in the portfolio are characterized by their affordability, with approximately 65% of the cost of goods sold being associated with essential input materials, such as steel or resin. Given this cost structure, transportation emerges as a critical component in efficiently delivering these products to our customers. It's worth noting that international exports, particularly those originating from China, face a distinct competitive disadvantage in this context. The logistical challenges associated with long-distance shipping and the associated costs can significantly impact the cost-effectiveness of these products in global markets, underscoring the importance of considering local production and supply chain optimization. Running on a business model that relies on being a low-cost run operation I think short-term headwinds like rising inflation and lower product prices are short-lived. ATKR has a leading position in several markets and with their low-cost approach they should be able to better weather this storm and come out on top compared to peers in the industry. This projection makes me confident at least that ATKR can deliver decent growth numbers, but I won't be a buyer until the sales start to grow once again.

There are some benefits to holding as well as the capital deployment framework the company has presented shows. Just since 2021 alone, the company has repurchased nearly $1 billion in shares as their FCF has been growing at a very strong rate so far. With a market cap of under $5 billion, this is quite incredible really. I do think this is sufficient enough that a hold is reasonable and that investors still have some to gain. Hopefully, once the sales start to grow again, the company will see increased FCF and increased possibilities of accelerating the buyback programs too.

Risks

The primary risk factor that looms over Atkore pertains to the pace of construction activity, and the potential for a more challenging and slower-than-anticipated normalization in prices. Should there be a sustained decline in prices across the spectrum of products offered by ATKR, there's a likelihood of short interest in the company increasing, which could consequently exert downward pressure on the share price.

Revenue Growth QoQ (Macrotrends)

It's crucial to note that, given the company's already modest earnings multiple, any potential drop in share price might not be substantial enough to warrant selling. However, the situation may also not present an attractive opportunity to acquire additional shares. Navigating this scenario requires a balanced and informed approach, carefully considering the market dynamics and the broader economic context while assessing the long-term prospects and resilience of the company.

Final Words

ATKR has seen its share price increase quite rapidly over the last several months and even quarters. The increase in sales experienced last year and the improved pricing environment is no longer the case. Sales declined by over 13% and this is putting the company in a difficult position as they need to increase sales to fund the buybacks which is the only real way they are bringing shareholder value right now. The earnings multiple is under 7 right now, and I find the downside to being low enough right now that selling is not necessary, but buying should not happen until the revenues start to grow again; for this reason, I see ATKR as a hold right now.