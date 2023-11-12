Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Net Lease: Deep Value But Dividend Could Be At Risk

Summary

  • Global Net Lease reported a book value of $2.8 billion for its fiscal 2023 third quarter, with its shares now trading at a 33% discount to book value.
  • GNL's forward dividend yield of 17.5% is at risk due to tight 101.7% coverage from third-quarter AFFO which only included a few weeks of financials from Necessity Retail.
  • A 50% discount to its peer group FFO multiple could remain sticky until the REIT can show it can better cover its dividend.

Best Buy Store in Pittsburgh

bgwalker/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) reported a book value of $2.8 billion, around $12.12 per share, for its fiscal 2023 third quarter. This comes as its common shares are currently trading hands for $8.08 per share, a roughly $4.04 per share or 33% discount

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

