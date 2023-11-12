VOO: Remain Bullish Ahead Of Key Inflation Data, Retail Earnings

Scott Olson

The S&P 500 rallied 1.3% last week as mega-cap tech powered equities higher. Let’s roll through another chart storm on the market to spot possible clues ahead of what will be an action-packed week of consumer data and retail earnings. Key inflation data is set to hit the tape on Tuesday and Wednesday along with President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting in San Francisco mid-week to discuss a range of issues, including economic policy.

I reiterate my buy rating on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). Readers may recall my sanguine stance on stocks a bit more than a month ago. While the SPX has not gone to the moon, gains have come about care of some seasonal buying after undercutting perceived support on the charts.

The fundamental case has also improved. Consider that, according to FactSet, S&P 500 aggregate earnings look much better today compared to the expectation back on September 30. As it stands, 92% of domestic large caps have reported Q3 results, and the EPS beat rate is high at 81% - the best since Q3 2021.

Total earnings thus far have verified 7.1% above Wall Street expectations with the blended EPS growth rate now at +4.1% - the first positive quarterly earnings growth rate since Q3 2022.

S&P 500 Q3 EPS Growth Coming in Stronger Than Expected

FactSet

The consumer sectors within VOO will be in play this week with the nation’s biggest retailer reporting quarterly earnings figures. The highlights will be Home Depot on Tuesday and then Target (TGT) and TJX Companies (TJX) on Wednesday morning.

Walmart (WMT) then issues its Q3 numbers on Thursday morning. It’s not just a US earnings story, though. Major reports from big Chinese companies hit the tape throughout this week Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), JD.com (JD), and Alibaba (BABA) all serve up numbers.

Retail Earnings, Chinese Company Reports On Tap

Wall Street Horizon

It’s also a major week on the inflation front. CPI and PPI data come before the bell on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The market expects a +0.3% rise in Core CPI on a month-over-month basis while Headline CPI is expected to print just +0.1% - some pundits even make the case that a goose egg headline rate could be in the cards. Sharply lower gas prices, easing used vehicle pricing, and shelter costs that are not so hot lately are all factors contributing to softer US inflation.

This Week's Big Economic Data: CPI, PPI, Retail Sales, Housing Data

BofA Global Research

Goldman Sachs noted last week that it is not just a domestic disinflation story. Inflation trends in both developed and developing economies are trending in policymakers’ favor. With a global recession not priced in, a Goldilocks outcome remains in play. At home, there remains just a 22% chance of an additional rate hike while 4 cuts are priced into the 2024 outlook, per the trading market and CME FedWatch Tool.

Goldman Sachs: EM & DM Inflation Trends Rolling Over

Goldman Sachs

Four Rate Cuts Remain in Play for 2024

CME FedWatch Tool

The sanguine rate outlook and inflation forecast could be upended this week if the pair of inflation gauges come in hot and if October Retail Sales verify strong. Consider that the Census Bureau has reported three consecutive strong Retail Sales prints, with the September growth rate coming in at +0.7% on a month-on-month basis following an upwardly revised +0.8% August jump. It’s clear that the American consumer did not fear higher prices and a cooling labor market last quarter. The NY Fed reported last Tuesday that debt delinquencies were on the rise in Q3.

US Retail Sales Trends Have Been Hot

Trading Economics

I expect VOO to trade lower if the trio of key October macro reports verify hot. It’s also likely that an additional rate hike would be back on the table in that scenario. Tranquil readings, however, would almost certainly cement last July’s Fed rate increase as the final in its tightening campaign.

With the S&P 500 trading 18 times forward operating earnings estimates, stocks appear priced fairly in my view considering disinflationary trends and still-strong earnings growth.

I also pay close attention to seasonal trends. Stocks often perform well in the final two months of the year with further gains into mid-January. Goldman Sachs put out a research piece last week offering a twist on calendar analysis. Their team noted that election year returns have not been all that impressive since 1984. On average, the S&P 500 tends to rise by just 4% in so-called “Year 4s” of the election cycle with all of that growth coming from earnings improvement rather than multiple expansion. This is just one factor to consider as we make our year-end allocation moves.

VOO Returns Could Be Soft in 2024 If Historical Election-Year Tendencies Play Out

Goldman Sachs

The Bottom Line

Overall, I remain bullish on US stocks when looking to the end of 2023. I expect the performance chase to continue among US mega-caps which should help send VOO higher. I will be eying the ETF’s year-to-date peak of $422 as a potential target – that would be a solid 4% rally from Friday’s closing price.