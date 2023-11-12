Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco's Huge Upside Potential Would Be A Good Bet On Your Portfolio

Nov. 12, 2023 10:51 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)SPLK1 Comment
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
545 Followers

Summary

  • Cisco's recent acquisition of Splunk positions the company strategically in the cybersecurity space, enhancing its competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.
  • Despite challenges in revenue growth, CSCO's proven ability to maintain high profitability and increase free cash flow showcases its resilience and adaptability in the face of market dynamics.
  • Meticulous valuation models, incorporating both analyst projections and segment-specific market growth, highlight the substantial upside potential for Cisco, reinforcing its appeal as an investment opportunity.
  • Acknowledging potential risks, the article affirms a "Strong Buy" rating for Cisco, expressing confidence in the company's capacity for sustained growth and resilience in the dynamic technology sector.
  • The conclusion sets a targeted fair price of $78.2, reflecting the optimistic outlook derived from the valuation models.

Hannover Messe Industrial Trade Fair 2023

Alexander Koerner

Thesis

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has demonstrated poor revenue and net income growth over the past six years, resulting in a lackluster stock performance. However, after carefully considering analysts' expectations and my own estimates, I have concluded that Cisco is significantly undervalued. I

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
545 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
R Phillips
Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Investing Group
Comments (674)
I do not see the Splunk risk. In my opinion Splunk will elevate Cisco to another level. I am long CSCO. I added a hundred shares last week.

Thank you for your insightful comments.

Live long and prosper,
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.