Use Stock Options To Complement Your Dividend Income: AT&T And Coca-Cola Edition

Hispanolistic

Introduction: The Inevitable Fate of Options Premiums

In the world of equity markets, the only certainty is the expiration of options premiums. This axiom holds a profound truth that underscores the essence of options trading: all options have a date after which they cease to exist. The Options Clearing Corporation reported that in 2022, approximately 75% of options held to expiration were worthless, affirming the notion that most options do not convert into shares but rather expire as zero-value assets on their predetermined date.

This statistical inevitability serves as a cornerstone for a strategy that allows investors to engineer their own dividends through options. By selling options, investors essentially collect premiums that can be viewed as a self-created dividend - a payment for the risk undertaken in selling the option. Unlike traditional dividends, which are at the mercy of company profits and board decisions, these "option dividends" are controlled by the investor, with timing and selection at their discretion.

The Certainty of Expiration - Turning Time Decay into Dividends

Options are unique financial instruments that come with a built-in expiration date, after which they become worthless if they remain "out-of-the-money". This characteristic isn't a flaw but rather an opportunity for savvy traders. The concept of time decay, or theta, is central to options trading strategies. As each day passes, the value of an option diminishes, a process that accelerates as expiration approaches. This decay is an option seller's ally and the foundation for strategies designed to generate income.

Just as companies pay dividends to shareholders, options traders can "pay themselves" by writing options. Selling covered calls or cash-secured puts allows traders to collect premiums upfront, akin to receiving a dividend payment. The key is to write options on high-quality stocks that one is willing to own or sell. By selecting the appropriate strike price and expiration date, traders can manage risk and maximize income potential.

The success of this approach hinges on the strategic selection of underlying stocks and the judicious choice of strike prices. Stocks should have a strong fundamental outlook, low volatility, and a history of stable prices. The strike price should reflect a balance between a desirable return and the likelihood of the option expiring worthless, allowing the trader to keep the full premium.

As an example, AT&T (T) is what we consider a bargain at $15.64, which is approximately 6.5 times their earnings. T stock pays a dividend of $1.11 (7.1%) per year in 4 installments of 0.278 - having paid their most recent on October 6th.

Data by YCharts

Had you bought T for $25 back in 2014, the stock would have gone lower since then but you also would have received $18.90 in dividends back over the years as well as what is now $2.50 worth of WBD stock from that spin-off.

That's 10 and you have $21.40 back out of $25 and you still have T stock, and you are still getting your (smaller) dividends. This is the nature of high-payout stocks - the stock doesn't go up much because they keep paying the profits out to the investors.

But we can use that to our advantage by using options to both PROTECT our position and ENHANCE our returns, as follows:

Buy 500 shares of T for $15.64 ($7,820)

Sell 5 T 2026 $12 calls for $4.20 ($2,200)

Sell 5 T 2026 $15 puts for $1.85 ($925)

In this way, rather than buy 1,000 shares of T for $15,640 and HOPING it goes higher and expecting 2 years of $1.10 ($1,100) dividends ($2,200), we are spending just $4,695 out of pocket (plus margin on the short puts) and anything over $15 we will end up being called away on our stock for $6,000 for a $1,305 profit PLUS $1,100 in dividends, which is $2,405 or 51.22% of the cash we put in!

There will be a margin requirement on the puts, perhaps all $7,820 if you have an IRA of 401K but it's still net $12,515 at most so the return against cash plus margin would be $19.21% at $15 vs $2,200 (14.06%) at $15.64 with the stock purchase.

Should the stock fall below $15, you would have to buy 500 more shares for $7,500 plus the $4,695 you spent and then you have 1,000 shares at net $12,195 (less the dividends collected) and that's $3,445 (22%) below the current price - and that's your WORST case!

Warren Buffet's Rule #1 of investing is "Don't Lost Money!" and his Rule #2 is "See Rule #1" so, when you have the money to make more money in a flat or slightly up market and lose less money in a down market - that's the kind of opportunity you should be paying attention to!

While the strategy of writing options for income is compelling, it's not without risk. It's crucial to understand the trade-offs between potential returns and the risks of the underlying stock being called away or put to you. Effective risk management strategies, such as diversification and setting clear profit and loss thresholds, are essential components of a successful options income strategy.

Selecting Stocks with High Options Premiums and Stable Underlying Values

To structure a portfolio for regular income through options, the selection of underlying stocks is critical. Look for companies with:

Stable Earnings and Predictable Cash Flows: Stability in earnings and cash flow suggests less stock price volatility, which is ideal for options selling strategies.

Stability in earnings and cash flow suggests less stock price volatility, which is ideal for options selling strategies. High Dividend Yields: Stocks with high dividend yields are often sought after by options sellers for the additional income stream they provide.

Stocks with high dividend yields are often sought after by options sellers for the additional income stream they provide. Robust Business Models: Companies that have stood the test of time and market cycles offer a sense of security when writing options against them.

Timing is everything when it comes to selling options for income. Consider the following:

Earnings Announcements: Volatility tends to spike around earnings announcements, which can inflate option premiums. Selling options before earnings releases can capture higher premiums.

Volatility tends to spike around earnings announcements, which can inflate option premiums. Selling options before earnings releases can capture higher premiums. Ex-Dividend Dates: Option premiums often increase as ex-dividend dates approach, as option buyers look to capture dividends. Selling before these dates can be advantageous.

Option premiums often increase as ex-dividend dates approach, as option buyers look to capture dividends. Selling before these dates can be advantageous. Seasonal Trends: Some sectors exhibit seasonal trends that can affect stock prices and, consequently, option premiums. Timing option sales to coincide with these trends can be beneficial.

A steady income stream from options can be achieved by:

Regularly Selling Covered Calls: This strategy involves selling call options on stocks you already own. It's like renting out your stocks and collecting rent in the form of premiums.

This strategy involves selling call options on stocks you already own. It's like renting out your stocks and collecting rent in the form of premiums. Writing Cash-Secured Puts: This involves selling put options with the willingness to own the stock at a specific price. It's a way to get paid while waiting to buy a stock at a discount.

Case Study: High Premium, Low Drama

Consider a stock like Coca-Cola (KO), which exemplifies stability with a side of sweetness in terms of premiums. It's the classic "boring" stock that won't give you heartburn (unless you're chugging it down by the liter!). With a steady dividend ($1.84 - 3.24%) and a steady global footprint, KO is a prime candidate for selling quarterly options for additional income.

Data by YCharts

Let's say you own 1,000 shares of KO at $56.72 and you are collecting $1,840 in dividends. Can you do better? Absolutely!

Sell 6 KO 2026 $52 calls for $9.20 ($5,520)

Sell 4 KO Feb $55 calls for $3.20 ($1,280)

Sell 4 KO 2026 $55 puts for $4.20 ($1,680)

Here we've obligated ourselves to buy 400 more shares of KO at $55 ($22,000) but the short puts are balanced out by the short calls and we can't be charged for both so we'll "win" one side or the other. Meanwhile, we've collected $8,480 (14.95%) back from a stock that was gathering dust in our portfolio and, if all goes well, we have 7 more short call sales like that that can generate about $1,000 per quarter - double what the dividend payout would be!

Between the short call sales and the short puts, we've jumped the potential annual returns from 3.24% to well over 10% - and I haven't even showed you our best tricks yet...

By embracing the strategies outlined above, investors can craft a portfolio that not only withstands market fluctuations but thrives on them. The Coca-Cola case study is just a taste of how traditional holdings can be transformed into dynamic income generators.

With a judicious approach to option selling, your portfolio doesn't just sit there - it works FOR you, turning the stock market's time into YOUR money. And remember, while options trading can enhance returns, it's not just about the premiums; it's about smart positioning and strategic execution.

Stay tuned as we delve into more sophisticated tactics that can further amplify your portfolio's performance, ensuring that you're not just playing the market, but playing it with finesse.