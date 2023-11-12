Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

bpost NV/SA (BPOSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 12, 2023 10:02 PM ETbpost NV/SA (BPOSF), BPOSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.1K Followers

bpost NV/SA (OTCPK:BPOSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Peeters - CEO

Philippe Dartienne - Interim CEO

Koen Aelterman - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sumit Mehrotra - Societe Generale

Henk Slotboom - The Idea

Nikolas Mauder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Marco Limite - Barclays

Paul Kirjanovs - Bank of America

Michiel Declercq - KBC Securities

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Operator

Hello, and welcome to bpost Third Quarter 2023 Analyst Call. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over the call to your host, Mr. Chris Peeters, bpost CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Chris Peeters

Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of you, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to open this analyst call for the first time as CEO of bpost Group. I'm Chris Peeters, and I've just joined the group this week. With me, I have a team you know well with Philippe Dartienne, who was our CEO at Interim until my arrival, Koen Aelterman, our CFO, at Interim, as well as Antoine Lebecq from Investor Relations.

We are pleased to present our third quarter 2023 results. It's been just a few days, since I've joined this great company and already had the opportunity to discover some of our operations and meet our employees, notably in North America, and I will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

I've already seen plenty of exciting opportunities and challenges on the horizon, and I'm really looking forward to working with my fellow executive committee members to embrace these opportunities and contribute to the future success of this company. Given that I've joined the group less

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BPOSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BPOSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.