GM/Cruise: Down But Not Out

Summary

  • Cruise has faced recent setbacks, including suspending operations, layoffs, investigations, and suspending manufacturing of its Origin vehicle.
  • Despite these setbacks, autonomous ridehailing services are still expected to be a very large market, with Cruise potentially leading.
  • General Motors's revenue forecast from Cruise may be delayed, but the goal of $50 billion in revenue is still possible. GM stock represents a long-term investment opportunity.
  • It's important to understand the history of transformative technologies and the lessons they teach us; the introduction of automobiles and electricity are examples.
  • With its recent drop in valuation and stock price and the still exciting long-term opportunity of Cruise, GM is truly a unique long-term investment opportunity.

Cruise Autonomous Vehicle in San Francisco

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Cruise (General Motors) (NYSE:GM) has suffered some significant setbacks recently, just as it was poised to expand its autonomous ridehailing service. It has lost its approvals in California pending investigations, suspended operations to fix problems, started selected layoffs, initiated

Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

S
StockCommentator
Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Premium
Comments (35)
After the concessions GM gave the Union you have to shave off a 1/3 off the share price. I highly doubt GM will just be able to pass on the cost to the customer in this economy.
Marrk profile picture
Marrk
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Comments (1.56K)
Thank you for this article. Question: How long is long-term?

Long & Overweight GM
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

