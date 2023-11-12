Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BREUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (OTCPK:BREUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Phil Soper, President and Chief Executive Officer

Glen McMillan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. My name is [Gerry Howell] [ph], and I would like to welcome everyone to the Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Phil Soper, President and CEO of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Mr. Soper, you may begin your call.

Philip Soper

Thank you, Gerry, and good morning, everyone. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Glen McMillan. We appreciate you joining us on the call.

I will begin with a brief overview of the company's third quarter results and business updates. Glen will then discuss our financial results in more detail, and I'll conclude today's session by providing some remarks on operational highlights, company updates and market developments. Following our remarks, Glen and I would be happy to take your questions.

I want to remind you that some of the remarks expressed during this call may contain forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and performance of the company to differ materially from the anticipated future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

I encourage everyone to review the cautionary language found in our news release and on all our regulatory filings. These can be found on the Bridgemarq website and on SEDAR.

During the third quarter, Canada's housing market cooled compared to the stronger-than-anticipated results recorded in the spring, in the second quarter. Total transactional dollar volume has declined since the second

