Petrobras: Gained 90% Over One Year - Don't Expect The Same

Summary

  • Petrobras investors have outperformed their energy sector peers with a 1-year total return of over 90%, dismantling the bearish thesis convincingly.
  • The company's relatively attractive valuation and strong production outlook have bolstered investor confidence. However, growth headwinds relating to its CapEx spending need to be considered.
  • Petrobras has benefited from Brazil's falling inflation rates, as the "Lula discount" likely declined. However, PBR has struggled to regain its upward momentum above the $16.5 level.
  • I argue why PBR is still a rock-solid buy at steep pullbacks but not at the current level.
Petrobras oil company headquarters building during dusk seen from below along with other office buildings

simonmayer

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) investors, have outperformed their energy sector (XLE) peers over the past year. Notwithstanding the fears surrounding potential headwinds emanating from President Lula's administration since he took office in January 2023, the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

S
Survivor1970
Today, 9:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (88)
The company is run well. The valuation of $PBR and $PBR.A really no longer depends on the results if they remain as good as they currently are. The valuation depends much more on Brazil's credibility (increasing) and on the price of oil (maybe increasing).
c
chali
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (190)
Rather pleasing exercise to get 15 to 25% divdend yield while others keep arguing whether the supposed Lula discount should warrant a free cash flow yield at 20 or 35% depending on capex. Keep scratching your head.
Long PBR
A
ATL Guy
Today, 9:49 AM
Premium
Comments (309)
@chali So true! I was buying in the $9/sh. range, using similar logic.

"When something is cheap, buy it. It will probably get cheaper. Don't worry about it. When something is expensive, sell it. It will probably get more expensive. Don't worry about it. Rinse, repeat and collect dividends, while waiting for cheap to become expensive."
BlueFIREWave profile picture
BlueFIREWave
Today, 9:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13.76K)
You're probably one of the same authors who FUDed PBR after Lula was elected. And you are now credible? No, thanks

Long PBR
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

