Back in August, I covered the revenue growth disappointment from cell programming and biosecurity company Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). At that time, the company provided full-year revenue guidance that was well below street expectations, causing analyst estimates to drop. Last week, the company announced its Q3 results, and the reported numbers provide even more uncertainty into the company's near-term revenue picture.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Ginkgo Bioworks develops platforms for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The main part of that business is the Foundry (now known as "Cell Engineering") segment, which the company projected to grow quite rapidly as seen below when going public through a SPAC a couple of years ago.

Ginkgo Revenue Forecast (Company SPAC Presentation)

As it turned out, the Cell Engineering segment has not been anywhere near as successful as previously hoped. The company actually generated a lot more revenue in recent years than it expected from its Biosecurity segment, which was mainly a result of COVID testing. Now that the pandemic is well behind us and testing is winding down, that segment has seen its top line numbers plunge, hurting the company's overall revenue picture.

The key to the future has always been the Cell Engineering segment, and that's where the latest disappointment came. Last week's Q3 results featured the company again reducing its full-year forecast for the segment. Ginkgo is now expecting revenues of $145 million to $150 million in 2023 for this business, with the top end of the forecast being cut from $160 million (the lower end was not changed). This number isn't even going to match what the SPAC presentation had for 2022, with the company falling further and further short moving further out. This meant that overall revenue guidance for Q4 came in well short of street estimates, even though Q3 did beat, despite analysts having slashed their Q4 numbers tremendously in the past year plus.

Ginkgo also revised its new Cell Programs target to a range of 80 to 85 new programs added to the platform in 2023, down meaningfully from the 100 figure detailed in the Q2 report. With Covid testing winding down, revenue comparisons from year-ago periods are still showing huge declines for the Biosecurity segment, and that will continue through the first half of 2024. At the same time, the company may only do around $200 million in Cell Engineering revenue if current growth trends continue, so street revenue estimates may continue the drop they've already seen in the chart below.

2024 Average Revenue Estimate (Seeking Alpha)

As Ginkgo tries to rapidly expand its revenue base, the company is spending way too much at this point. In Q3, an operating loss of $190 million was reported, excluding impairment charges, which was multiple times the $55 million in total revenue delivered. While losses are improving over their respective periods from 2022, it's not a good business model to be reporting operating losses of about $200 million each quarter when you are only doing $250 million or so a year of revenue.

The only good news at the moment is that Ginkgo currently has a strong balance sheet. At the end of Q3, the company's cash position was a little over $1 billion, but it did burn about $270 million through the first nine months of the year. That cash burn could have been even worse if its compensation structure wasn't so heavily weighted towards being stock-based, which has certainly diluted investors a bit over time.

Because basically every biotech company out there tries to do something different, It's hard to compare valuations to other smaller companies here. However, I can certainly say that companies like this usually trade at well above average market multiples because of the potential for tremendous revenue growth. The average price to sales ratio for names in the S&P 500 is in the low to mid 2s if we look at this year's revenue estimates.

As of Friday's close, however, Ginkgo goes for about 10.6 times its expected revenues for this year. I previously rated the stock as a sell for this reason, as I cannot justify paying that much of a premium for a name whose revenue estimates just keep going down. I am reiterating that rating today, given the again reduced guidance for the Cell Engineering segment, which sets up the name to potentially disappoint again in 2024. To get my rating on the stock back to a hold, I definitely need more clarity on the revenue growth picture and cash burn situation for the next couple of years.

There is also one other major item that could pressure shares at some point. High profile ETF company ARK Invest has a significant stake in Ginkgo. Cathie Wood's firm has accumulated over 178 million shares of the company as of last Thursday, with about 70% of that being in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and 30% being in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG). This total holding represents about 11% of Ginkgo's Class A shares (the ones that trade in the market), so if ARK changes its stance, those sales could represent a major overhang on the stock. As a point of reference, Ginkgo's average daily volume over the past few months is about 20 million shares, meaning that even if ARK accounted for a third of Ginkgo's daily volume (which is a lot), it would take 27 trading days for the entire position to be sold.

In the end, Ginkgo Bioworks had a mixed earnings report last week, but it was one that certainly disappointed investors. While Q3 revenues did beat reduced street estimates, guidance for Q4 was very weak, and management again lowered its yearly revenue forecast for the Cell Engineering segment. Revenues for the company's most important long-term business continue to fall well short of previous hopes, leading analysts to constantly cut their forward-looking numbers. Until these revenue estimates finally start to level off, and the company really reduces its massive ongoing operating losses, I just cannot recommend owning this stock.