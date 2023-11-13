Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Invest In 12% Yielding Debt Over Shares

Nov. 13, 2023 12:18 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)4 Comments
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has faced a tumultuous year, cutting its dividend and experiencing a sharp decline in its stock price.
  • The company's bonds have also sold off, with 2027 maturity notes now yielding over 12%.
  • Despite challenges, the 2027 notes may offer a good entry point for fixed-income investors, with a yield comparable to the existing dividend.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has had a tumultuous 2023. The hospital REIT has already cut its dividend in the face of high leverage and rising interest rates. The stock has traded in volatile swings after the announcement of third quarter

Comments (4)

LuukWierenga profile picture
LuukWierenga
Today, 1:33 AM
Premium
Comments (182)
If I divide market cap by share price multiplied by old dividend of $0,29 I get to your shown dividend. So you’re using old data? Also, they paid back debt which is what they should do. Besides that, their last cash-infusion in their troubles tenants is in the past as well.

Anyways, perhaps I’m wrong. But it seems like your using wrong numbers.

Btw: net-income is irrelevant for the most part. Leverage/FFO and especially AFFO/FAD is what we focus on.
gardner555 profile picture
gardner555
Today, 12:44 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
Thanks.. I just wish that companies that get into trouble would evaluate, state problem, set realistic goals, n be willing to cut the dividend asap n sufficiently to solve the problem. They would get more credibility than the half truth story n multiple cuts dividend. If mngt does not know what is going on then need a change. Just cut div to a penny for a year n fix the problem.. Bet the stock would go up..
d
deviruchi
Today, 12:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (748)
I have the bonds already, very tough to find good analysis on MPW ability to service creditors over the next 3-4 years.

I'm biased but it seems obvious that the dividend needs to go.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 12:21 AM
Premium
Comments (768)
I like mpw. I will add more if I can .
