Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PNC Financial: Fully Valued With Buybacks 2+ Years Away

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.02K Followers

Summary

  • PNC Financial shares have fallen 27% in the past year due to rising funding costs and potential headwinds in its loan book.
  • The company reported strong cost controls and a decline in provisions for credit losses, but net interest margin remains a major headwind while office loans are a risk.
  • Deposit stabilization is critical for PNC, and the ongoing deposit decline is a concern, making other regional banks more attractive investment opportunities.
  • Given it needs to retain over $5 billion in capital, share repurchases are unlikely before 2026.

The PNC logo is seen on top of San Antonio"s Weston Centre.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) have fallen by 27% over the past year, consistent with the weakness seen across many of the regional banks as funding costs have risen sharply since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.02K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PNC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.