JHVEPhoto

Shares of PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) have fallen by 27% over the past year, consistent with the weakness seen across many of the regional banks as funding costs have risen sharply since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year. While PNC is a strong institution, these pressures continue to weigh, and its loan book is also likely to provide some incremental headwinds. At about 9.5x 2024 earnings, I see better opportunities in the regional banking sector.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s third quarter, PNC earned $3.60 in GAAP EPS, beating consensus by $0.49. While the bank continues to see pressure on net interest income, it is exhibiting very strong cost controls. Noninterest expenses were down 1% from last year as personnel costs fell by 2%, and the company is targeting $725 million of expense cuts next year. Furthermore, provisions for credit losses fell by $17 million sequentially to $129 million. They are down 46% from last year, though I suspect they may rise somewhat in coming quarters.

While these factors helped to drive a beat, the major headwind of a tighter net interest margin (NIM) persists, which is why earnings were down from $3.78 last year. Net interest income fell 3% sequentially due to lower assets with NIM compressing to 2.71% from 2.79%. NIM was 2.82% a year ago. This is being primarily driven by deposits. Last year, its interest-bearing deposits yielded just 0.45%; this is now 2.26% as PNC has had to pass on more of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes to retain deposits.

PNC

Deposit rates rose 30bp sequentially even as the Federal Reserve did just one 25bp hike in the quarter, pointing to ongoing funding pressure. While interest-bearing deposits are costing PNC more, it has also seen flight from non interest-bearing (NIB) deposits, dropping from 32% of its funding mix to 26%. As rates have risen, the opportunity cost for customers of keeping cash in a NIB is higher.

These accounts tend to be transactional (i.e. one used by a business to make payroll). As such, there is a floor to how far they can fall as businesses need enough cash there to meet outflows. Now when rates were near-zero, there was little cost for customers to having excess cash sitting here, but what we have seen is businesses bring these balances down towards the floor, as they can now invest that excess cash in treasury bills and earn over 5%. The fact PNC is seeing this share begin to stabilize suggests most of this attrition is complete.

Interestingly, overall, commercial deposit balances rose by $1 billion on average to $205 billion. They had been the primary driver of the deposit decline, down $11 billion from last year. This is a welcome sign that this deposit base is stabilizing. Conversely, consumer deposits were down $4 billion sequentially, a worsening result. It could be that businesses have acted more quickly than consumers, or that lower savings rates and higher credit card balances have reduced the cash consumers have on hand.

Given essentially all regional banks are trading at less than 10x earnings, there are plenty of “value” opportunities, allowing investors to be “picky.” For me, seeing deposit stabilization is critical, particularly with PNC’s P/E toward the higher end of peers. Seeing this ongoing deposit decline, despite the significant rise in deposit rates in the quarter, is a concern for me.

Given lower deposits, PNC has also worked to constrain its asset base. This lower level of interest earning assets also contributed to the sequential decline in interest income. Loans were down $5 billion to $319.5 billion, due to a decline in commercial lending. Loan yields rose 18bp to 5.75%, given they largely float with Fed funds. Their yield is up 177bp from last year, which has helped to partially offset the drag from deposits. PNC is also not fully reinvesting maturing securities with its portfolio down $1.3 billion to $139.7 billion. As with virtually every bank, PNC has a large unrealized loss from its securities portfolio of fixed income bought when rates were lower. Combined with fixed rate swaps struck when rates were lower, it has a $10 billion loss in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).

As noted earlier, provisions for credit losses declined in the quarter, aided by just a 0.15% charge-off rate. This decline in provisions came despite an increase in nonperforming loans of $210 million. As you can see below, there was quite a large divergence with commercial real estate loans worsening as the rest of the loan book improved.

PNC

NPLs stand at 0.67% of its portfolio. PNC’s reserves for credit losses have risen slightly to 1.7% from 1.67% last year due to provisions taken over the course of the year. That is within the 250-300% coverage I generally like to see at a high level. However, drilling down, I fear PNC may need more reserves in its CRE portfolio following this large increase in NPLs. In particular, PNC has $8.6 billion in office loans. Given remote working trends, this sector faces meaningful pressure. As you can see, 7.7% of these loans are nonperforming, 11x worse than PNC’s total loan book. Nearly, a quarter have been criticized by regulators.

PNC

PNC’s reserves allocated to this book of business provides just 110% coverage of NPLs. Now, recoveries should be higher on this than on unsecured lending as the buildings have some value even after defaulting. Still, this is a low coverage ratio that will likely need to be increased over time. Some of this could be offset by reserve releases elsewhere, but given the economic uncertainty, releases are unlikely.

My view for higher reserves is furthered by the company’s guidance. In Q4, charge-offs are expected to roughly double from the $121 million in Q3. I suspect PNC will want to at a minimum keep reserves as a share of loans flat to Q3 levels. Combined with the fact that loans are expected to be up 3%, PNC will likely see reserves of over $220 million in Q2. Also, despite higher loan balances, net interest income will be down 1-2%. This is as higher deposit rates continue to filter through, compressing NIM another 8+bps. As such, it appears the company will have about $3.20 in earnings, or $12.80 as an annualized run-rate.

Now, during the quarter, PNC’s tier 1 common equity ratio (CET1) came in at 9.8% This is up from 9.5% last quarter and 9.2% last year due to declining assets and retained equity. For a bank of PNC’s size, I view capital of 9.5%+ strong. However, there are regulatory changes coming, which will force PNC to gradually include its AOCI losses into its capital calculations. Including AOCI, its pro-forma capital is 7.4%, above the 7% minimum, but still low.

This is why the company (like most regional banks) has put share repurchases on hold as it seeks to retain capital. Now, it is important to remember that its AOCI loss is comprised of mark to market losses on fixed income that matures. As bonds mature and pull towards par, this loss naturally shrinks. In fact, 34% of its securities and swaps portfolio rolls off by the end of 2025. Based on the forward curve, PNC’s AOCI loss will nearly halve by end of the 2025. Instead of being a $10 billion capital hit, it will be about a $5.3 billion capital hit. At today’s asset base, that means PNC needs to retain about $4.5-5 billion more in capital to get its pro forma CET1 back above the healthy 9.5% level by the end of 2025.

Based on some further NIM compression, PNC should be able to earn about $12.50-12.80 in run-rate earnings next year or about $5 billion. About half of this is paid out to shareholders via its $6.20 dividend, meaning it retains about $2.5 billion. Over two years, that is $5 billion of retained capital. Combined with $5 billion in AOCI improvement, capital would be back to 9.8% at the end of 2025.

Now, in practice, capital will likely be a little lower as the bank is again growing its asset base. Moreover, due to regulatory changes, it needs to carry $9 billion more in debt relative to deposits given its asset base. This is higher cost funding than deposits, but it can invest this into similarly-yielding securities or loans, to minimize the income statement impact. It does however provide about 2% growth to its asset base, requiring another ~$400-500 million of capital.

As such, PNC’s year-end pro forma capital in 2025 is likely to be closer to 9-9.5% than 9.5-10%. Again, this is a healthy level from which the bank can operate, but it is at the lower end of what I like to see. Again, this also assumes no repurchases through 2025, which I believe should be the base case. Indeed, it may take until mid-2026 for PNC to be able to meaningfully repurchase shares. For a bank still seeing some deposit attrition, that is a long wait.

I view shares as fully valued at about 9.5x forward earnings given this backdrop. I prefer banks that may able to restart buybacks sooner due to more stable deposits, like Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) or those at a lower multiple like Citizens Financial (CFG). I would rotate out of PNC and expect shares to be largely dead money over the next year.