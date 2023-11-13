Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hercules Capital: 10% Yield, My Largest BDC Position

Nov. 13, 2023 2:00 PM ET
Summary

  • I've doubled my position in HTGC since the summer on the back of a 12% aggregate dividend yield that's 108% covered by fiscal 2023 third-quarter net investment income.
  • The BDC's loans on non-accrual status rose to 2.6% of fair value as of the end of its third quarter but credit underwriting standards remain strong.
  • Whilst venture capital fundraising activity has fallen to its lowest level in years, a dovish Fed pivot early next year could set the backdrop for a recovery.

I have doubled my position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) since I last covered the ticker in the summer. The common shares had dipped by more than 10% with the venture debt-focused business development company last declaring a quarterly

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
Jon Bobolia
Today, 2:19 PM
Big premium to nav?
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 2:49 PM
@Jon Bobolia Yep. I have some good ones that sell at discount to NAV such as FSK, OBDC, RWAY (I think small discount), and BBDC. But HTGC is one of the best of the best and has been delivering great total returns for a long time. I don't mind paying a premium if they deliver the goods.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 2:16 PM
I have a ton of this one as well. In their ER presentation, it sounded to me that they would not be going any more from this point in the yield and would rather retreat a bit. But it would be minimal, and in general they are in great shape. I bought a bunch more after a little dip recently since I think folks might overreact to the statement that the party is winding down a bit for HTGC. But I think with their track record, longevity, they should be able to pump out 9-10% under pretty much any conditions and that is what I am looking for. They are internally managed. Know what they are doing. I'm sticking with them for the long haul (outside of a Black Swan event).
