I have doubled my position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) since I last covered the ticker in the summer. The common shares had dipped by more than 10% with the venture debt-focused business development company last declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, unchanged from its prior distribution for a 10% forward base dividend yield. This yield is augmented by an 8 cents per share supplemental payout for a 12% aggregate dividend yield. The decision to 2x my HTGC position has made the ticker by far my largest BDC position. It came on the back of expectations that CPI is set for further falls, interest rates have reached a crescendo, and the currently resilient US economy stands to enter a period set to be defined by the convergence of disruption. Stability will be key here and HTGC is set to its dividend payouts remain robust over this period.

Whilst the BDC's investment portfolio is 95.5% geared towards senior secured floating rate loans, future growth from this will be more constrained with the Fed's rate hikes likely now in the rearview mirror. HTGC's fiscal 2023 third-quarter portfolio held $3.31 billion of investments at cost with an effective yield of 15.5%. This dipped 50 basis points over the second quarter but remains far above its historical effective yield. The BDC's loan coupon rate at 12% will gyrate to the direction of the Fed through 2024. There are a lot of unknowns but we can say with a high degree of certainty, a 91% probability, that the Fed will pause rates again at their upcoming 13 December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Higher for longer will likely see rates maintained at this level at least through to the spring of 2024.

Defensive Positioning As Word Faces Most Dangerous Time In Decades

The third quarter earnings season has mostly passed but JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) Jamie Dimon's statement that the world "faces its most dangerous time in decades" from rising global tensions that could exacerbate a macro picture that's being disrupted by high interest rates. Credit underwriting standards will be critical and BDCs seeing a rise in loans on non-accrual status will be heavily discounted by the market, posing a headwind to NAV and dividend growth. The debt tranche of HTGC's investment portfolio stood at $3.13 billion, up from $2.94 billion in the second quarter.

HTGC placed one debt investment on non-accrual status during the third quarter to take its total to 2 debt investments on non-accrual valued at $88.1 million and $24.6 million at cost and fair value respectively. This was around 2.7% and 0.8% of its total investment portfolio at cost and value respectively. The credit quality of HTGC's debt portfolio came with a weighted average internal credit rating of 2.28, up from 2.24 in the second quarter. There has been a marginal pulldown of HTGC's credit rating since the first quarter of 2022 but the current internal credit rating remains well within the normal historical range.

Non-accruals at cost increased by 210 basis points, driven by a senior secured loan to digital freight network startup Convoy. The business has since shuttered operations post-period end with a 19 October letter to its employees placing the blame on a "massive freight recession". The start-up's collapse highlights the danger posed by the current macro environment to BDCs focused on venture debt. To be clear, if higher for longer converges with a recession, there will be a further retrenchment of venture capital fundraising activity. This will impede the ability of startups to raise more equity capital, find a strategic buyer, or go public.

Year-to-date venture capital fundraising is currently tracking below 2018. The macro situation is dire but the industry could see some headwinds moderate once there's a full dovish pivot. This should provide a boost to public growth stock valuation and drive higher fundraising rounds for startups on a comp basis. The economy continues to form the core risk for BDC investors.

Investment Income, Dividend Coverage, And Undistributed Earnings Spillover

HTGC recorded a third-quarter total investment income of $116.7 Million, a 38.6% increase over its year-ago comp. This drove a record net investment income of $76.8 million, around $0.52 per share, and up roughly 53.6% over its year-ago figure. The BDC has also not slowed down in terms of total gross funding with $1.29 billion deployed year-to-date, a jump of 17.7% over its year-ago comp and a new record. Critically, NII provides a substantial 130% coverage of the base cash distribution and 108% coverage of the aggregate distribution. The supplemental payments are likely to be sustained through 2024 against $155.7 million in undistributed earnings spillover, around $1.03 per share. If we take an extreme case of no further increase in spillover income, HTGC would still be able to maintain the supplemental distributions for three years. I don't intend to add to my position so will rate this as a hold.